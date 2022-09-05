Read full article on original website
USD MBB Adds Game Against BYU
VERMILLION, SD (GoYotes.com) – The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on December 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
USD VB Player Grabs 2nd Summit League Honor of the Season
SIOUX FALLS, SD (GoYotes.com) – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday. Juhnke, honored for the eighth time in her career, averaged 5.21 kills per...
Tourism Advisory Board meet today in Yankton
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When gas prices spiked just under five dollars a gallon in June, it was feared that would punch a hole in summer visitation. South Dakota State Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says their surveys showed continued interest. Hagen says they see indications many of those visitors didn’t cancel...
