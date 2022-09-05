ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

USD MBB Adds Game Against BYU

VERMILLION, SD (GoYotes.com) – The South Dakota men’s basketball program has added another marquee game to its 2022-23 schedule with a matchup against the BYU Cougars. This game will take place on December 3 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Arena, home to the NBA’s Utah Jazz.
PROVO, UT
USD VB Player Grabs 2nd Summit League Honor of the Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD (GoYotes.com) – South Dakota fourth-year junior Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Peak Performer of the Week for the second week in a row, the league announced Tuesday. Juhnke, honored for the eighth time in her career, averaged 5.21 kills per...
VERMILLION, SD
Tourism Advisory Board meet today in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- When gas prices spiked just under five dollars a gallon in June, it was feared that would punch a hole in summer visitation. South Dakota State Tourism Department Secretary Jim Hagen says their surveys showed continued interest. Hagen says they see indications many of those visitors didn’t cancel...
YANKTON, SD

