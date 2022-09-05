Read full article on original website
Episodic Mobility Problems: What You Need to Know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. Her death comes after a number of health scares in the past year, including being hospitalized for COVID-19 in February 2022. Among her health issues, Queen Elizabeth II also experienced persistent mobility problems, causing...
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
6 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
There are six types of belly button… and here’s what yours says about you
HUMANS are all different and that's what makes us unique. Most of the time, your taste in music, your hair cut or even your job can be a big indicator of personality. However, experts say that there is one body part that could be the biggest indicator of your personality - the belly button.
10 Foods High in Biotin for Healthy Hair, Skin and Nails
Animal sources like beef, fish, eggs and pork are the best foods high in biotin. But you can also find biotin-rich vegetables, like sweet potato and spinach.
2 Kinds Of Drinks Hair Loss Experts Say You Should Avoid At All Costs
Let’s be honest: hair loss can be intensely frightening. Even if you understand the root cause of your hair shedding — whether that’s an illness, medication you’re taking, stress, or genetics — it doesn’t make actually seeing clumps of fallen hair on your brush any easier. You may panic and rush to off to the store to stock up on biotin, herbal supplements that have been shown to help, or any number of hair serums and conditioners that are designed to strengthen strands. But in the process you could be overlooking mistakes that you’re making that make matters worse — including the foods and drinks you consume. These are the two kinds of drinks hair loss experts say you should avoid at all costs.
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
Is lemon water good for you?
LEMON juice in water has long been a trend that promises to help with everything from inflammation to clearer skin. If you've been trawling the wellness space, then you might have read it is also said to lower blood pressure, and prevent strokes. There's a lot of disinformation on the...
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
CNET
How Healthy is Your Heart? Find Out at Home Without Any Equipment
Your heart plays a key role in your body, delivering oxygen to every other organ and keeping you alive. That's why it's so important to be heart healthy in every sense of the word, from your blood pressure to your cholesterol levels and more. While some heart health metrics are best left to professionals, others can be checked easily at home.
How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says
Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs
The post How to Prevent Blood Clots in Legs and Lungs appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Vitamin D supplements could reduce depression symptoms, study finds — but taking too many can cause health problems
The study found vitamin D often worked better than placebo to reduce symptoms of depression. But taking too much can cause vomiting or kidney issues.
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
Warning as three new diabetes symptoms are revealed – the signs you need to know
DIABETES patients have been warned to be on the lookout for three new symptoms – these are the signs you need to be aware of. New research has shown that along with the common indicators for type 2 diabetes, sufferers should be aware of back pain, depression and osteoarthritis, after a link was discovered.
How Much You Need To Walk Every Day To Cut Your Risk Of Heart Disease
Data suggests there's a certain number of minutes you should aim for to improve your cardiovascular health. Here's how you can sneak them in.
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
