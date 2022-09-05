The Waverly Golf and Country Club has settled a lawsuit with their former manager, Wes Gade. Gade had sued the golf course for its alleged unwillingness to deal with members sexual misconduct, among other allegations. Member Tom Ray was specifically named for allegedly sexually harassing female employees. The golf course says the suit has been settled through their insurance policy and they are not at liberty to discuss it further. Ray remains active as a member at the golf course. It is unclear if he has been punished in any way.

WAVERLY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO