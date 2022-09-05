Read full article on original website
KIMT
Woman air-lifted following ATV crash in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A woman was airlifted after an ATV crash over the weekend in northeastern Iowa. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the 1200 block of Highway 150 when the driver, Lori Vickerman, lost control of the ATV and was ejected. The woman was...
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
kwayradio.com
Country Club Settles Out of Court
The Waverly Golf and Country Club has settled a lawsuit with their former manager, Wes Gade. Gade had sued the golf course for its alleged unwillingness to deal with members sexual misconduct, among other allegations. Member Tom Ray was specifically named for allegedly sexually harassing female employees. The golf course says the suit has been settled through their insurance policy and they are not at liberty to discuss it further. Ray remains active as a member at the golf course. It is unclear if he has been punished in any way.
Beloved Eastern Iowa Restaurant Ending Its 25-Year Run
I remember living in a small town in Western Iowa town called Sac City. We had our own little pizza place called "The Depot" which was run out of an old train depot. There wasn't much for restaurants in a town like that so if you went out to eat in another surrounding community it was a real treat. Most of the time it was definitely "worth the drive".
KCCI.com
More Iowa farmers consider double-cropping amid USDA change
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) — The USDA has made changes to allow farmers to plant and harvest two crops on the same piece of land. Essentially, allowing for two-cash crops, KCRG reports. “I’ll plant a rye in the fall, and soybeans in the spring,” said Fayette County farmer Loran...
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
KCRG.com
Two charged in Fayette County drug bust with child endangerment
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone.
