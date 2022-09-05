The wallpaper is one of the first things you see after unlocking your phone, and by using videos as the wallpaper, you can give your screen a more dynamic look. Not every Android phone has the option to set videos as wallpaper out of the box, but with a little effort, you can use video wallpapers on your Android phone. Let's take a look at how to do it.

