GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Fairview Aggies and the Good Hope Raiders faced off against each other Thursday night at James W. Shabel Stadium for the first time since 2009 and thanks to another dominant rushing performance from Eli Frost, Fairview cruised past Good Hope 27-6 to improve to 3-1 on the season. It didn’t take long for Fairview to get on the scoreboard first. After a holding penalty to start out the series, Frost found a huge hole on the right side, and no one was able to catch up to him as he took off the right sideline and scored on...

GOOD HOPE, AL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO