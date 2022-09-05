Read full article on original website
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]
After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York
Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York. Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York. The winning ticket...
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Massive Minnewaska Forest Fire is Addressed
ELLENVILLE – Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday flew over the massive Minnewaska forest fire in the Napanoch area that has been burning since lightning strikes last Saturday. The lack of rain has fueled the fire that has scorched 270 acres and brought out firefighters from across the Hudson Valley and Quebec.
rcbizjournal.com
Controversial Pearl River Self-Storage Facility Ready To Break Ground On Route 304
TAC Pearl River LLC Secures $18 Million Construction Loan For 107,000 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility. Yet another self-storage facility is slated for Rockland County, though this project was a long time in the making. TAC Pearl River LLC plans to build its project between Railroad Avenue and Route 304 in Pearl River, a largely vacant wooded site bordered by commercial and industrial businesses just north of the hamlet’s downtown at 112 West Croocked Hill Road.
Single-, Double-Lane Daytime Closure Scheduled On Sprain Brook Parkway In Greenburgh
Be ready for possible travel delays in Westchester County. Road crews will close up to two northbound lanes on the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to the Department of Transportation. Single and double lane closures are planned from 10 a.m. to 2...
Cool Off at Dutchess County’s Newest Ice Cream Shop This September
As they say, all you need is love and ice cream. Living in the Hudson Valley makes it easy to access locally owned and delicious ice cream in each village and town. We have a large amount of ice cream stands available to us. Nothing screams summer like a warm...
Hudson Valley Driver Trying To Pass Cars Causes Fatal Crash
One driver is dead because another driver tried to pass other cars causing a fatal head-on collision. Police are seeking witnesses. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F in Dutchess County began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley that occurred early Wednesday morning.
News 12
Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo
An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location
A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost. Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.
4 Dead, 8 Hurt After Van Leaves Hudson Valley Party City Warehouse
Four people were killed and eight others injured after a van left a Hudson Valley Party City. Three of the dead work in the Hudson Valley. 4 Dead After Van Leaves "Upstate New York," Heading To New York City. All of the injured were inside a shuttle van that flipped...
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month
It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
theexaminernews.com
Examiner+ Excerpt: Old Yorktown Car Dealership Site to House State’s Largest Electric School Bus Company
The following is a snippet of an article from our Examiner+ bonus content newsletter. Join with an Examiner membership to read the rest of this article: https://www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe. The state’s largest electric school bus company will be moving to the abandoned site of a former Yorktown car dealership to provide new...
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
