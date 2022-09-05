ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Think I Found the Best Gyro in the Hudson Valley

If you like greek food and are looking for a new place to try out, I've found a great spot. There is no better feeling than when you plan to eat at one place and have a last-minute change of plans and come to find out you struck food gold! That's exactly what happened to me last weekend in Poughkeepsie and I thought I would share it so you can possibly give this place a try.
Two Bergen Spots Named Best in Jersey for Sushi

NJ.com has shared their list for New Jersey’s 35 greatest sushi restaurants, ranked (. This is their first ever list or ranking of the food, which included sushi, sashimi and rolls. There were two spots from Bergen County who made the list of thirty-five. Shumi in Ridgewood (Website) came...
How Much Rain Did the Hudson Valley Get? [MAP]

After one of the driest summers on record ever, the Hudson Valley finally got some soaking rainfall early this week. Just how much did the area get?. Flood Watches were in effect for most of the region, as a cold front stalled over the area bringing heavy rain. Parts of the area received more rain since late last week than in the past 90 days, according to Hudson Valley Weather. But the amount of rain varied greatly depending on location, with some areas getting far less than others.
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?

Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
Horace Greeley
Massive Minnewaska Forest Fire is Addressed

ELLENVILLE – Governor Kathy Hochul Thursday flew over the massive Minnewaska forest fire in the Napanoch area that has been burning since lightning strikes last Saturday. The lack of rain has fueled the fire that has scorched 270 acres and brought out firefighters from across the Hudson Valley and Quebec.
Controversial Pearl River Self-Storage Facility Ready To Break Ground On Route 304

TAC Pearl River LLC Secures $18 Million Construction Loan For 107,000 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility. Yet another self-storage facility is slated for Rockland County, though this project was a long time in the making. TAC Pearl River LLC plans to build its project between Railroad Avenue and Route 304 in Pearl River, a largely vacant wooded site bordered by commercial and industrial businesses just north of the hamlet’s downtown at 112 West Croocked Hill Road.
#Yorktown Coach
Police: 18-year-old injured in overnight shooting in Ramapo

An 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo early Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. on Flinn Avenue near the Hickory intersection. The teen is expected to be OK. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the...
Newburgh Beacon Bridge Finally Returns to Normal This Month

It looks like the Hudson Valley's long construction nightmare is finally coming to an end. It's time for commuters to celebrate because the Newburgh Beacon Bridge is returning to its pre-construction traffic pattern this month. The New York State Bridge Authority has announced that westbound traffic will once again be flowing on the north span, opening up the south span to three lanes of traffic.
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
