Michael Taylor
3d ago

what's the second guy's name that was dragged out of the car and thrown to the ground with a knee in his back and one on the back of his neck...I am a eye witness

KOCO

Suspect search underway after Oklahoma City dispensary burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are searching for suspects after an Oklahoma City dispensary was broken into early Thursday morning. Shortly before 2 a.m., as many as six suspects broke through the front window of a dispensary near Interstate 240 and Sunnylane Road with welding glass cylinders. Police said the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

At least one in custody after multi-county chase ends in Oklahoma City

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took at least one person into custody after leading deputies on a multi-county chase early Thursday morning in the Oklahoma City metro. Authorities said the chase started in Logan County and continued into north Oklahoma City, where the suspect crashed a pickup truck into a curb near Memorial Road and May Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Police#Law Enforcement#Northwest 39th Street
blackchronicle.com

1 person shot in Oklahoma City drive-by shooting spree

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A person was shot in a drive-by shooting spree in Oklahoma City Tuesday night, according to a police official. The person was shot in the 7300 block of North Ann Arbor, the Oklahoma City Police Department official said. The suspect was driving around shooting at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Shots Fired At Grady County Home, Manhunt Underway

Law enforcement in Grady County is hunting for a man who they say fired a shot in his parents home. It happened on County Street 2800 near Rush Springs. According to police, Michael Pearson got into a fight with his father at the home. He fired a shot during the altercation but nobody was hit.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes

Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of choking 13-year-old girl

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 33-year-old Perkins man accused of choking a 13-year-old female relative on three occasions at his residence has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on three counts of child abuse alleged to have occurred between June 12 and July 4.
PERKINS, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK

