Montgomery Clift: His Tragic Life and Lingering Painful DeathHerbie J PilatoOmaha, NE
Nebraska Man Sets Guinness World Record for Rowing a Boat Carved from an 800lb Pumpkin 38 Miles Down the Missouri RiverEric SentellBellevue, NE
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska SoonTravel MavenGretna, NE
fox42kptm.com
Local British shop owner shares thoughts on death of Queen Elizabeth II
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - By now, the news of Queen Elizabeth's death has circulated around the globe. And for Glenn Greet of Omaha, the news hit close to home- literally. Originally born in England, Glenn served as a policeman for the crown. “Today is a day of emotions I think...
fox42kptm.com
National Self-Care Awareness Month reminds people to take care of themselves
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September marks National Self-Care Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Self-care is many times neglected as humans tend to put others first, said the website. "It is crucial to remember, that we cannot fill another’s cup from our own empty vessel," said the website. Self-care...
fox42kptm.com
North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant applications can now be submitted
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting today, the North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant is now open for applications. This year, though, things have slightly changed from years past. 55% of the total funds will be allocated to organizations and projects that showcase historical aspects in the area, or reduce violence in surrounding communities.
fox42kptm.com
Metro Transit to increase services on multiple routes heading back to pre-pandemic service
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit announced Thursday that multiple routes will have increased services. The increases will bring Metro almost to pre-pandemic levels with some routes working higher than before, according to a press release from Metro Transit. Changing travel patterns and higher weekend riders are the reason...
fox42kptm.com
Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
fox42kptm.com
University of Nebraska notes decreased enrollment for fall semester
LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system enrolled less students for the fall semester. The biggest decreases in enrollment are being seen in Lincoln and Kearney. UNK saw a decline of 3.7% where a total of 6,041 students enrolled for the fall. It's the lowest total enrollment number in over 20 years.
fox42kptm.com
Interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The public can interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats, according to a press release from The Riverfront. Critter Chats is brought to The Riverfront by Scatter Joy Acres. It will be held every Wednesday in September from 4:00 p.m....
fox42kptm.com
New COVID booster in the Omaha metro targets Omicron variant
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A shipment of the new variant specific COVID booster arrived in the metro recently. A local pharmacy has already started serving their customers with the new shot. "It’s recommended especially if you find yourself going out and about more lately to family events...
fox42kptm.com
Despite parents' safety concerns, planning commission approves rezoning for Costco
OMAHA, Neb.—The Omaha Planning Commission voted 4-0 to pave the way for Costco to set up its third store. There's a lot of growth and development in West Omaha, and some think putting a Costco there may be just what the doctor ordered. However, several concerned parents showed up...
fox42kptm.com
With minimum wage on ballot, business representatives talk pros, cons
OMAHA—It's a proposal that would raise the state minimum wage in four steps. First, it would take it from $9.00 an hour to $10.50 on Jan. 1. By 2026, it would be $15.00 per hour. This fall, Nebraskans will have the chance to decide the measure's fate at the...
fox42kptm.com
Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
fox42kptm.com
Expect brief road closures as OPPD moves nine large engines to Standing Bear Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) will be moving nine oversized Wärtsilä reciprocating internal combustion engines to the Standing Bear Lake Station which will result in some road closures, according to a press release from OPPD. Moving the engines is apart of OPPD's next...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Teenager accused of homicide in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teenager who is accused of a Monday evening homicide is in custody, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). At a little before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road for a shooting.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska men's basketball announces Big 10 schedule
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball season is now just over six weeks away from tip-off on October 23 against Chadron State. On Thursday, the team announced which Big 10 teams the Huskers will be playing in conference play for the upcoming season. NU will have to...
fox42kptm.com
New engines for OPPD expected to provide more solar and natural gas power in the metro.
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — The new engines from OPPD are on the move. They are moving these new engines to their new natural gas power plants. These engines are just a small piece of a larger plan to use solar and natural gas to generate electricity. "These...
fox42kptm.com
WATCH: Thursday Night Lights: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
