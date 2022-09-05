ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Local British shop owner shares thoughts on death of Queen Elizabeth II

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - By now, the news of Queen Elizabeth's death has circulated around the globe. And for Glenn Greet of Omaha, the news hit close to home- literally. Originally born in England, Glenn served as a policeman for the crown. “Today is a day of emotions I think...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

National Self-Care Awareness Month reminds people to take care of themselves

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September marks National Self-Care Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Self-care is many times neglected as humans tend to put others first, said the website. "It is crucial to remember, that we cannot fill another’s cup from our own empty vessel," said the website. Self-care...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant applications can now be submitted

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - Starting today, the North Omaha "Turnback Tax" Grant is now open for applications. This year, though, things have slightly changed from years past. 55% of the total funds will be allocated to organizations and projects that showcase historical aspects in the area, or reduce violence in surrounding communities.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
fox42kptm.com

Hey, you wanna take a shelfie for National Read a Book Day?

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — September 6 is National Read a Book Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day encourages everyone to pick up a book and get to reading. Reading can have multiple benefits like improving memory and concentration, and can also reduce stress. Studies have shown that older adults...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

University of Nebraska notes decreased enrollment for fall semester

LINCOLN, Neb. — The University of Nebraska system enrolled less students for the fall semester. The biggest decreases in enrollment are being seen in Lincoln and Kearney. UNK saw a decline of 3.7% where a total of 6,041 students enrolled for the fall. It's the lowest total enrollment number in over 20 years.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The public can interact and learn about animals from around the world with Critter Chats, according to a press release from The Riverfront. Critter Chats is brought to The Riverfront by Scatter Joy Acres. It will be held every Wednesday in September from 4:00 p.m....
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

New COVID booster in the Omaha metro targets Omicron variant

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — A shipment of the new variant specific COVID booster arrived in the metro recently. A local pharmacy has already started serving their customers with the new shot. "It’s recommended especially if you find yourself going out and about more lately to family events...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Local Life#The End Of Summer#Localevent#Festival#New York City#National Holiday
fox42kptm.com

Dave Matthews Band to make a stop in Omaha during 2022 Fall Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Dave Matthews Band will make a stop at the CHI Health Center on November 12 during its 2022 Fall Tour, according to a press release from MECA. The North American tour will begin November 2 in Vancouver, BC. Presale for member of DMB Warehouse...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man accused of homicide arrested in Arkansas

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — U.S. Marshalls have taken a man accused of an Omaha murder into custody in Arkansas, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Wuanya Smith, 20, is accused of the homicide of Anthony Collins III on Friday, August 12 at 4901 Hamilton St.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Teenager accused of homicide in custody

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A teenager who is accused of a Monday evening homicide is in custody, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). At a little before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the area of 72nd Street and Country Club Road for a shooting.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska men's basketball announces Big 10 schedule

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball season is now just over six weeks away from tip-off on October 23 against Chadron State. On Thursday, the team announced which Big 10 teams the Huskers will be playing in conference play for the upcoming season. NU will have to...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

WATCH: Thursday Night Lights: Elkhorn at Gross Catholic

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It's week three of the Woodhouse Thursday Night Lights presented by S.O.S. Heating and Air, and this week's matchup features two undefeated teams with big expectations as the Elkhorn Antlers visit the Gross Catholic Cougars. Gross has gotten off to a fast start this season...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy