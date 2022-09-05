ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glades County, FL

Child killed, one seriously injured in Glades County crash

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
GLADES COUNTY, Fla. — A 9-year-old child has died, and a 77-year-old woman is seriously injured after a crash Sunday afternoon on State Road 78 in Glades County.

Around 2:20 p.m., a 30-year-old man from Okeechobee towing a trailer was driving south on SR-78, south of Tomato Grade Road.

A 46-year-old woman from Okeechobee driving a sedan was driving north on SR-78 with two passengers in the car – a 77-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.

The man lost control while driving, traveled into the northbound lane, and entered the path of the sedan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

In an attempt to avoid the man, the woman swerved right to avoid him but unfortunately still smashed into the sedan.

The passengers inside the sedan were brought to the hospital. The 9-year-old girl was later pronounced dead.

FHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

