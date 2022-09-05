Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds

Read full article on original website
Dine and Dash Suspect Caught With Stolen CarOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
Oregon scientists are proposing to place more wolves and beavers on western federal landsPolarbearOregon State
Port of Alsea Terminates Shop Lease With Shrimp DaddyOregon Coast Breaking NewsAlsea, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon State, Oregon women’s basketball series breaks up into two weeks for 22-23 season, no Stanford at home
Oregon State and Oregon play their annual two-game women’s basketball rivalry series on separate weeks, rather than the same weekend, during the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released a framework for the upcoming season’s 18-game conference schedule Thursday. Since 2013, Oregon and OSU have played their series in back-to-back games, except for the 2020-21 pandemic season.
Oregon State football: Stern lectures over penalties, turnovers; Beavers running game ‘not good enough at all’
Oregon State’s win over Boise State felt nice for about 18 hours. Then attention turned not so much to this week’s opponent, Fresno State, but the horror show that took place, at times, against the Broncos. The foundation of Oregon State’s offense is taking care of the ball....
What They're Saying: Fresno State head coach Jeff Tedford on Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon State will make its first road trip of the season on Saturday when it...
Oregon Ducks leapfrog USC Trojans for Pac-12 Conference's top football recruiting class
Prior to Mario Cristobal's promotion to head coach at Oregon, the Ducks had never finished with the conference's top recruiting class. Since then - and even after Cristobal's departure for Miami - Oregon has accomplished that feat four consecutive recruiting cycles. For months, Oregon's battle for ...
Oregon Class 6A girls soccer 2022 season preview: Southwest Conference up in the air in 2022
The girls soccer teams of southwest Oregon held a tight race in 2021. South Eugene won the league title by a tiebreaker over South Medford. Both teams ended the league season with an 8-1-1 record while Sheldon was third with a 7-3 record. Will any of the teams step up...
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Ryan Walk remains absent
There weren’t any significant personnel changes for the Oregon Ducks at their Wednesday practice. Offensive guard Ryan Walk remained absent due to a knee injury that knocked him out of the second half last week, but he was the only notable absence Wednesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. During...
Oregon Ducks football awaiting 2 big commitments this week
It may have been a rough weekend on the field for the Oregon Ducks football program, but things are still trending in a good direction on the recruiting trail for Dan Lanning's crew. Oregon has compiled the nation's No. 14 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, boosted by the recent addition of ...
Reser Stadium’s $5 million video board gave Oregon State a few nervous moments, but the ‘cool’ factor is undeniable
Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.
Oregon Ducks football practice observations: 2 offensive linemen return, another absent
Two offensive linemen returned to practice for the Oregon Ducks, but another was absent from practice. Jackson Powers-Johnson and Bram Walden, who missed several practices over the past month and didn’t play in last week’s opener against Georgia, were back at practice. But guard Ryan Walk, who injured his knee during the Ducks’ lopsided loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, was not on the field Tuesday morning at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Oregon Class 6A boys soccer 2022 season preview: South Salem the early favorites in Central Valley Conference
Summit, the reigning Class 6A state champions, took the Mountain Valley Conference in 2021, winning over South Salem in a tiebreaker. The Storm are now in Class 5A, along with the rest of the Bend schools and the league has taken on a new name. Is the Central Valley Conference...
40,000 at risk of power shutoff as Oregon wildfire danger grows
Over 40,000 customers in Oregon are expected to lose power in planned shutoffs starting Friday, as strong winds threaten to worsen wildfire conditions across the state. Portland General Electric said Wednesday that it will likely shut off power to 30,000 customers in 10 areas starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday night. Shutoffs are expected in Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties, the Columbia River Gorge and in the foothills of Mt. Hood.
Salem, Oregon ranks as one of America’s most depressed cities
Where are Americans most depressed?
klcc.org
‘Worst’ forecast of the fire season has Oregon on alert
Fire managers are gearing up for what appears to be some very challenging weather conditions later this week in Oregon. The National Weather Service says much of the state will experience hot, dry, windy weather. And those winds, which could top 50 miles per hour in the Cascades, will come from the east.
beachconnection.net
Get Oregon Coast Famous and Maybe Cash Prize: Florence Hosts Photo Contest
(Florence, Oregon) – What they call Oregon's Coastal Playground is looking for some portraits of itself. (Courtesy photo) The Florence Area Chamber of Commerce is once again holding its photo contest, looking for the best of amateur or professional shots of the central Oregon coast locale, showing off its iconic buildings, engaging scenery, attractions, as well as the fun and frolic.
klcc.org
Highway 20 closure will temporarily limit options between valley and central Oregon
The Oregon Department of Transportation is warning drivers of an upcoming closure of US Highway 20 between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon. A three-mile section about 27 miles east of Sweet Home and 19 miles west of Santiam Junctions will be closed to traffic from Sept. 9 to Sept. 22.
newslincolncounty.com
Big things are happening at Oregon Coast Aquarium
Newport, Oregon — The Oregon Coast Aquarium (OCAq) has commenced construction on its next series of. projects, including major renovations to its indoor galleries and café. The projects comprise the second phase of the Aquarium’s multi–phase Capital Campaign for improvement. Construction is to be completed in...
KATU.com
One dead in Highway 101 crash, says Oregon State Police
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Saturday. According to OSP, the accident occurred on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, Thomas Still, 73, of Aumsville left the roadway and...
philomathnews.com
Corvallis man identified as person who drowned last week in river
A 45-year-old man found dead along the Willamette River on Friday afternoon has been identified as Jeffrey Alan Pearce of Corvallis, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. Marine deputies located the man’s body at approximately 5 p.m. on Sept. 2 on the river near downtown Corvallis. BCSO deputies...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
Grand Ronde tribe names its 23-acre Willamette Falls site Tumwata Village
The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has chosen “Tumwata Village” as the name for its 23-acre site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City, and has launched tumwatavillage.org to explain plans for expanded public access to this part of ancestral homelands. The website will be updated as decisions are...
