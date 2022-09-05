Oregon State Beavers at Fresno State Bulldogs football sneak peek: Players to watch, stats, early betting odds

Oregon State athletics had a new $5 million toy to play with. But like a child eyeing a gift under the tree, it wondered if Christmas was ever going to come. There were a few nervous moments in the days leading up to last Saturday’s season opener against Boise State. Reser Stadium’s new 6,750-square foot video board, the big promise to OSU fans as this season’s most exciting addition, made it to the finish line.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO