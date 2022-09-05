Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions
The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
KTAR.com
Chandler fire station built in 1986 getting $5.8M update to expand capacity, improve service
PHOENIX – A 36-year-old East Valley fire station is getting a $5.8 million facelift to keep up with the area’s population growth. Chandler Fire Station No. 2 will remain functional during the phased reconstruction, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023. The station, also...
KTAR.com
Maricopa County paved way for Arizona’s highest level of traffic fatalities in 15 years
PHOENIX — Arizona saw its highest level of traffic fatalities in 15 years, a figure that can be attributed to a rise in Maricopa County. The state’s most populous county saw 594 traffic deaths in 2021, up from 491 in 2020, according to an Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report released Wednesday.
'Taking control of their neighborhoods': New Phoenix program offers to put gates into city alleys
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has allocated $500,000 toward a program that will build gates outside of alleyways in neighborhoods looking to curb criminal damage and illegal dumping. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved implementing a citywide Gated Alley Program, which allows the residents of a neighborhood...
gilbertsunnews.com
Failed Gilbert project’s dirt pile remains untouched
Truck load after truck load of dirt – about 22,856 cubic yards –were hauled and dumped nearly five years ago on a 7-acre site near Gilbert Civic Center that was to be the home for a proposed veterans memorial park. Operation Welcome Home touted that a scaled-down version...
Progressive Rail Roading
Valley Metro light-rail extension project reaches halfway mark
Valley Metro's South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light-rail project in Phoenix is now 50% complete. More than 1.5 million of hours of work have been put into the project so far, with track installation and station construction continuing throughout the corridor, Valley Metro officials said in a press release. Nearly 13 miles of waterline has been installed, along with 5,000 feet of track and 13 pieces of special trackwork.
AZFamily
City of Mesa offering senior utility program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
AZFamily
Maricopa County sees rise in heat-related deaths; activists say homeless most at-risk
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Community activists say more people are living outdoors unprotected in this extreme heat has been a major factor in the rise in heat-related deaths this summer. Maricopa County reports 111 deaths this year, compared to 81 last year, and shows 80% of the deaths are happening outside.
KTAR.com
Top state issues addressed in forum with Arizona gubernatorial candidates Hobbs, Lake
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake addressed the state’s top issues Wednesday evening on the same stage, but at separate times. The event held at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix saw each candidate on stage for approximately 20 minutes with moderator Danny Seiden from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.
SignalsAZ
Buy One, Get One Camping Promotion Returns to Maricopa County Parks
Who’s ready to enjoy a free night’s stay in one of Maricopa County’s regional parks? Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion! The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
SignalsAZ
Trash and Recycling Day to Change for Most Phoenix Customers
To maximize efficiencies and customer service, the City of Phoenix Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers. Residents are encouraged to visit Phoenix.gov/PublicWorks to access...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix changing trash and recycling days starting in October
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Heads up, Phoenix homeowners! You’ll want to check a new city map before you take your trash out the curb as the city adjusts its collection days starting next month. The City of Phoenix Public Works Department says about 80% of its customers are...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
azdot.gov
I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone
A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
KTAR.com
Phoenix nonprofit gets over $500K to keep training women for nontraditional careers
PHOENIX – A Phoenix-based nonprofit was awarded more than $500,000 in grant funding to expand opportunities for women pursuing apprenticeships and careers in nontraditional fields. Fresh Start Women’s Foundation was one of five recipients of Department of Labor funding, picking up $542,358, the nonprofit announced last week. The...
12news.com
Arizona governor candidates Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs speak at a forum in Phoenix
The two candidates for the Arizona Gubernatorial election spoke at a forum on Thursday. They outlined their individual approaches if they were elected.
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
AZFamily
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
AZFamily
Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
