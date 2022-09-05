ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

SignalsAZ

Phoenix Offering $2,500 Hiring Incentive for Mechanic Positions

The City of Phoenix is offering a $2,500 hiring incentive for two critical positions in the Public Works Department – Heavy Equipment Mechanics and Equipment Service Worker II. Both positions engage in meaningful work to ensure residents have access to the services they need every day. These mechanic positions maintain and repair more than 7,000 pieces of City equipment. Make a living and make a difference!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Bureau of Land Management approves travel route system southwest of Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management’s Lower Sonoran Field Office finalized a management plan that designated a travel route system on public lands south of the Phoenix metro area last week. The Buckeye Hills Travel Management Plan Environmental Assessment will provide outdoor travel for motorized and non-motorized...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

Failed Gilbert project’s dirt pile remains untouched

Truck load after truck load of dirt – about 22,856 cubic yards –were hauled and dumped nearly five years ago on a 7-acre site near Gilbert Civic Center that was to be the home for a proposed veterans memorial park. Operation Welcome Home touted that a scaled-down version...
GILBERT, AZ
Progressive Rail Roading

Valley Metro light-rail extension project reaches halfway mark

Valley Metro's South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light-rail project in Phoenix is now 50% complete. More than 1.5 million of hours of work have been put into the project so far, with track installation and station construction continuing throughout the corridor, Valley Metro officials said in a press release. Nearly 13 miles of waterline has been installed, along with 5,000 feet of track and 13 pieces of special trackwork.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Mesa offering senior utility program

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Top state issues addressed in forum with Arizona gubernatorial candidates Hobbs, Lake

PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake addressed the state’s top issues Wednesday evening on the same stage, but at separate times. The event held at the Republic National Distributing Company of Arizona in Phoenix saw each candidate on stage for approximately 20 minutes with moderator Danny Seiden from the Arizona Chamber of Commerce.
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Buy One, Get One Camping Promotion Returns to Maricopa County Parks

Who’s ready to enjoy a free night’s stay in one of Maricopa County’s regional parks? Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion! The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Trash and Recycling Day to Change for Most Phoenix Customers

To maximize efficiencies and customer service, the City of Phoenix Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers. Residents are encouraged to visit Phoenix.gov/PublicWorks to access...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona

Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
ARIZONA STATE
azdot.gov

I-10 Wild Horse Pass Corridor Reaches Major Milestone

A significant milestone has been reached toward improving Interstate 10 south of the metro-Phoenix area, known as the Wild Horse Pass Corridor. The Arizona Department of Transportation has published the draft study recommendations for the I-10 improvements between the Loop 202 Freeway (Santan/South Mountain) and State Route 387. It’s an important milestone in improving the 26-mile stretch of I-10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona Senate candidate steps down, leaving seat to be filled by write-in on Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s new legislative District 22 no longer has any candidates running for state Senate. The only candidate to emerge from the August primary, longtime state House Representative Diego Espinoza (D), has dropped out of the race to take another job. This means that the district’s Senate seat will now be determined by whoever gets the most write-in votes on Election Day.
ARIZONA STATE

