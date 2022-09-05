Who’s ready to enjoy a free night’s stay in one of Maricopa County’s regional parks? Starting October 1, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its popular Buy One, Get One camping promotion! The promotion allows park visitors who pay the camping fee for one night, or more, at a participating desert mountain county park to receive one night of equal or lesser value for free during that same stay.

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO