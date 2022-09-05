Read full article on original website
Caprock Cafe celebrates 25 years in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Caprock Cafe is celebrating 25 years of serving Cold Beer, Hot Music, and Big Burgers to the Lubbock community!. The doors to the original Caprock Cafe located at 3405 34th Street first opened to the public on September 8, 1997. Under a local corporate management team, Caprock Cafe quickly grew to become one of Lubbock’s go-to watering holes and burger-eating juke joints. A few years later in 2008, Caprock Cafe expanded into their second location which just so happened to be Lubbock’s first smoke-free sports grill. Over the years, Lubbockites have continued to vote Caprock Cafe to be “Lubbock’s Best Sports Bar” and “Lubbock’s Best Place to Have a Beer”.
Noon Notebook: Learn how to square dance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Area Square and Round Dance Federation is starting a new class for beginners Monday, Sept. 12. Square Dancing has been around for centuries, but many Lubbockites may not know that there’s a nice dance hall right here in town where you can learn.
Dr. Alan D Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock for two free grief seminars
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - World-renowned grief counselor, international educator, and author Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock on September 21st and 22nd for two free seminars. Dr. Wolfelt has written over 75 books on grief and healing and is considered one of the foremost death educators in North America.
Aerial mosquito spray planned for Friday evening
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An aerial mosquito spray has been arranged for this Friday, September 9, starting at 7 p.m., according to Elena Quintanilla, City Manager of Ransom Canyon. The aerial spray has been planned for the following cities:. Ralls. Earth. Ransom Canyon. Idalou. Wilson. Shallowater. Brownfield. Anton. Crosbyton. Tahoka.
Lubbock oral surgeon launches 6th annual Smiles for Soldiers program
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hill & Ioppolo Oral & Dental Implant Surgery of Lubbock is proud to launch our Smiles For Soldiers program. This program provides one veteran who lives or works in the Lubbock area with a complimentary full-arch restoration procedure. FULL-ARCH RESTORATION. The recipient will receive a...
Remembering Buddy Holly, the day the music died
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Decades after his death Lubbock residents celebrate buddy holly’s 86th birthday. “He put Lubbock and West Texas on the map,” Sebastian Forbush with the Buddy Holly Center said. With notes on a page and performances seen around the world, Buddy Holly brought fame to...
Former Councilman Floyd Price wants to bring back ‘90s juvenile curfew system
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Tuesday in a Lubbock City Council meeting Chief of Police, Floyd Mitchell expressed the department’s concerns about recent juvenile crime. “But it is causing a safety issue for our community at large,” Mitchell said. Former Councilman, LPD Officer, and current Reserve Deputy for...
Sharon Maines announces retirement
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Capping off an award-winning broadcast journalism career that began in 1974, Sharon Maines announced Thursday morning her plans to retire later this month. Maines has anchored the top-rated Daybreak Today on KCBD NewsChannel 11 for the past 27 years. ”I thank all of you who have...
Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic coming to Lubbock in December
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Everyone’s invited on an amazing journey with Elmo to discover the “power of yet” in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic. In partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage. Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Lubbock, December 15 - 16, 2022 at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing arts and Sciences for three performances.
Over $2.8 million in grants presented to 8 Panhandle and Abilene area veteran service organizations on September 12
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On September 12, 2022, at 1:30 p.m.; the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) will present $2,805,000 in grants to 8 organizations for providing services to approximately 1,500 veterans in the FVA Panhandle Region. The presentation will be made by TVC...
United Supermarkets & Market Street once again celebrate National Teddy Bear Day with fundraiser for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $9,600 in honor of National Teddy Bear Day and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will go to support their children’s programs. The funds are raised through the...
1 injured in crash on 130th and Slide Road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the intersection of 130th and Slide Road that has left one person injured. The call came in at around 10:10 p.m. As of now, only minor injuries have been reported. Avoid the area if...
Dumpster fire upgraded to structure fire in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire around 10:46 p.m. at 1515 34th street. The fire was initially reported as a dumpster fire but was upgraded to a structure fire after it spread from the dumpster to the building. LFR confirms that the fire...
Maegan Hembree’s family fighting for answers nearly 10 years after her disappearance
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week marks a harrowing birthday for one Lubbock-area family - Maegan Hembree would have turned 40 years old. The Smyer native has been missing since February 2013 - nearly a decade. Her father, Jerry, says her family will never stop looking for her, but it needs more support from the agency investigating the case.
City of Lubbock to offer updated COVID-19 booster vaccine
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer the new COVID-19 booster vaccine starting September 13, 2022. The health department is waiting to receive the new vaccine and is unable to offer any COVID-19 boosters until the shipment is received. Once the shipment arrives, the new vaccine will be available by appointment at the health department and at multiple pop-up clinics. Pop-up clinic dates and locations will be announced in the next few days. The new booster will also be available through many local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area.
‘It’s our job to go and help’: Witnesses rush to check on injured police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Witnesses say they were just doing their job as a part of the community, as they rushed to help Lubbock police officer Larry Barnhill, moments after he was hit by a stolen vehicle in a Clapp Park parking lot. Three teenagers have been arrested after the Monday morning situation, during which Barnhill fired his weapon.
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock. Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of 37th street and where they found a woman shot. She was immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries. Officers say they...
Game Day and weekend weather changes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A cold front, as noted in previous posts here, will bring a notable change in our weather this weekend. A weekend which includes a Game Day here at home. Before then, as noted in previous posts here, it’s steady as it goes. There will be...
South Plains Food Bank sees 70% increase in food insecure people in 90 days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 38 million people in the United States are food insecure. The South Plains Food Bank is recognizing Hunger Action Month by teaming up with local businesses for donations. Morgan Baker, the Communications Director for the South...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving NBC, moving to Peacock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After airing on NBC since 1965, the network has made the decision to move the soap opera to the streaming platform Peacock. The final episode to air on KCBD and NBC stations across the country will be Friday, Sept. 9. Beginning Monday, Sept. 12, the program will only be seen on Peacock.
