LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will offer the new COVID-19 booster vaccine starting September 13, 2022. The health department is waiting to receive the new vaccine and is unable to offer any COVID-19 boosters until the shipment is received. Once the shipment arrives, the new vaccine will be available by appointment at the health department and at multiple pop-up clinics. Pop-up clinic dates and locations will be announced in the next few days. The new booster will also be available through many local pharmacies and medical clinics in the Lubbock area.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO