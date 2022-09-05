ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

One fan 'critical' after clashes at Nice v Cologne Conference League tie

Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition and dozens injured overshadowed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France. One hour before the scheduled kick-off of the opening match in the third-tier European competition at the Allianz Stadium several hundred hooded fans in the Cologne colours invaded the stand of Nice fans.
UEFA
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

87K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy