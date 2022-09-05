Read full article on original website
One fan 'critical' after clashes at Nice v Cologne Conference League tie
Violent clashes leaving one fan in a critical condition and dozens injured overshadowed Thursday's Europa Conference League game between Nice and Cologne in southern France. One hour before the scheduled kick-off of the opening match in the third-tier European competition at the Allianz Stadium several hundred hooded fans in the Cologne colours invaded the stand of Nice fans.
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Is Going to Break a Bunch of Hearts
Anderson Silva and Jake Paul will box on October 29th.
BKFC’s Tai Emery talks viral post-fight flashing celebration: ‘It’s only going to get worse’
(WARNING: Post contains video featuring censored nudity) Tai Emery delivered a highlight reel uppercut knockout at BKFC Thailand this past weekend, but it was her post-fight celebration that got the combat sports world talking. Emery stopped Rung-Arun Khunchai late in the first round with a vicious uppercut. When the fight...
