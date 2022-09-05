ST PAUL, Minn. — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair ended with a bang on September 5 with this year's cumulative attendance eclipsing 1.8 million people. This is the fifth-most attended fair in its history, according to a press release. The final total of 1.842,222 was up by more than a half-million from 2021.

