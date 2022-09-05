Read full article on original website
Related
KARE
2022 Minnesota State Fair was fifth-most attended fair in history
ST PAUL, Minn. — The 2022 Minnesota State Fair ended with a bang on September 5 with this year's cumulative attendance eclipsing 1.8 million people. This is the fifth-most attended fair in its history, according to a press release. The final total of 1.842,222 was up by more than a half-million from 2021.
KARE
Duluth City Council recently approved city-sanctioned homeless encampments, could it work in the Twin Cities?
The City of Duluth is a city on the lake. A popular tourist spot for many across the Midwest. It's also home to hundreds who are homeless.
KARE
After long COVID left her legally blind, St. Paul woman finds strength in running group
Laura Sosalla ran last year's Twin Cities Marathon with the help of running guides-turned-friends. Her experience inspired her to want to pay it forward.
Comments / 0