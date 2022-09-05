Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Use a Video as a Wallpaper on Your Android Phone
The wallpaper is one of the first things you see after unlocking your phone, and by using videos as the wallpaper, you can give your screen a more dynamic look. Not every Android phone has the option to set videos as wallpaper out of the box, but with a little effort, you can use video wallpapers on your Android phone. Let's take a look at how to do it.
makeuseof.com
Is Apple Right to Not Include the A16 Bionic Chip in the iPhone 14?
With every new generation, smartphone companies include the latest and most advanced tech they have to offer in their devices. This includes the newest chip, camera, software, and more. But this year, with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple has put an end to this. In 2022, only...
makeuseof.com
Apple Announces the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro: 5 New Features
Apple has finally taken the wraps off the long-awaited iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro at its "Far Out" September event, and we have so much to talk about. Although the standard iPhone 14 looks like last year's model, we also get a newer, bigger "Plus" variant while losing the mini version. However, Apple saved the most significant changes for its top-of-the-line Pro models.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Peek Display Clock on Motorola Phones
Accessing useful information and interacting with notifications without unlocking your phone is extremely convenient. The Peek Display feature on Motorola's Android phones lets you do just that. What if we told you that you can customize Peek Display quite a bit? One way to do so is by changing its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Customize Your Wear OS Watch Face With "Complications"
Smartwatches have come a long way. It's no surprise that people want to be able to stay fit as well as connected at all times. This has prompted an increasing demand for more innovation in wearable tech devices. In addition to basic functions, most Wear OS smartwatches now feature extensive...
makeuseof.com
How to Record an iPhone’s Screen Using Your Mac
Your iPhone has a built-in screen recorder, but did you know that you can also record your iPhone's screen using your Mac?. Apple introduced this feature in OS X Yosemite. You can easily use it to record your best gaming moments or an app walkthrough with an audio voiceover recorded with an external mic.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro?
After five years of the notch, Apple's latest iPhone 14 Pro lineup has finally brought a much-awaited design refresh. The top of the display now houses the new pill-shaped cutout, officially called the Dynamic Island. But what does Apple's Dynamic Island actually do? How is it different from the notch...
makeuseof.com
Samsung Data Breach, Twitter Edit Button, Windows Reset Tricks, Disney+ Mobile App Secrets
Samsung's data breach may be bigger than it admits, Twitter finally tests an edit feature, but you've got to pay for it, plus we look at the best Disney+ features on mobile. We also talk about Samsung mocking Apple ahead of the new iPhone launch and learn the difference between Windows' reset feature and system restore tool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Record Your Computer Screen Using TechSmith Capture
TechSmith Capture is software that allows you to record your computer screen. It's simple to use, free to download, and offers many basic screen recording features. You can record your microphone in the event that you want to do a voiceover. You can also record the system's audio or your webcam. If you choose to record your webcam, TechSmith will place your webcam's view in the bottom-right corner of the screen recording.
makeuseof.com
Save Big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Series With Best Buy
Samsung’s range of foldable smartphones has proven popular among consumers. Not only do they offer top-end specs, but they are also incredibly compact, making them a great choice for portability. Best Buy recently launched an amazing deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z series which includes the Galaxy Z Fold4...
makeuseof.com
Which iPhone 14 Color Is Best for You?
While the technical specifications of an iPhone are important, picking the best iPhone color is essential too. Since you're already spending a significant amount on an iPhone, you should choose a color that suits your personal tastes and practical needs. Released in September 2022, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus...
makeuseof.com
12 Quick Ways to Fix Bluetooth Problems on Android Devices
If you're experiencing Bluetooth connectivity or pairing problems on your Android phone, don't worry—you're not alone. Many people have been struggling to get Bluetooth working properly on their Android phones. In this guide, we'll show you how to troubleshoot and diagnose Bluetooth issues yourself. What Are Some Common Bluetooth...
makeuseof.com
What Do the Check Marks in WhatsApp Mean?
One of the biggest advantages that WhatsApp has over traditional SMS texting is the ability to see if the other person has received or read your messages. WhatsApp communicates these by using check marks, but not everyone knows what the ticks in WhatsApp mean. Let's go over the meaning behind...
makeuseof.com
What to Do if You're Not Receiving Snapchat Notifications
From streaks to random group chats, notifications from Snapchat can be a useful way to keep track of updates. But sometimes due to some reasons like changes in the app and phone settings, people stop receiving notifications from Snapchat. It can be annoying, and you might miss out on your...
makeuseof.com
Everything Apple Announced at the "Far Out" Event: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra, and More
Apple wrapped up its "Far Out" September event and announced multiple new products for its loyal customers. Fans will be eager to get their hands on them since there are many compelling new features and improvements to Apple's most popular devices. If you couldn't watch the event live or need...
makeuseof.com
Honor's Pad 8 Is a Super-Sleek Android Tablet
Android tablets get a pretty bad rap nowadays, but Honor's latest slate is not only affordable, it also has that premium build quality we know Honor for these days, and that 2K screen is absolutely fantastic for all manner of entertainment. Specifications. Brand: Honor. Storage: 128GB. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680.
makeuseof.com
How to Send and Receive Calendar Invitations to an Event on iPhone
Apple's Calendar app has some nifty features to help you keep track of your schedule. You may already know that you can add an event to your calendar and customize its details, but did you know that the app also lets you send and receive invitations to an event?. This...
makeuseof.com
How to Take a Passport Photo With Your Phone: A Step-by-Step Guide
Gone are the days you had to traipse to your local Walgreens and sit in a white box to have your passport photo taken. You can create high-quality, government-accepted, passport photos using your smartphone. You likely already have all the equipment at home, so what are you waiting for?. Equipment...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Recover Your Safari Tabs After Restarting Your Mac
Safari offers an excellent browsing experience: it is energy efficient, works seamlessly on every Apple device, and is great at protecting your privacy. However, there is one pesky flaw you may have noticed. Every time you restart your Mac and re-launch Safari, all the windows and tabs from your previous...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the YouTube "429 Too Many Requests" Error on Windows
Have you encountered a "429: Too Many Requests" error on YouTube while watching videos on Windows? This error occurs when YouTube receives too many requests from your browser and asks you to hold on. The question is: where did these requests come from?. Various factors could be responsible for these...
Comments / 0