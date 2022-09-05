Read full article on original website
Best cameras for photos and videos 2022
Here are the best cameras for photography and video shooting on the market today.
Cult of Mac
Get amazing aerial footage with this 4K camera drone you control with an iPhone
Apple just keeps adding new features to the iPhone camera, but don’t count on Cupertino introducing wings so you can capture aerial footage. For that, you need a camera drone like the Ninja Dragon Blade X Pro. It offers simple flight controls so you can easily capture crisp 4K...
Why the Nikon F4 was a legendary camera
The first time I sold a photo – I was a little shocked when I did the calculation – was more than 25 years ago. Since then, the technological changes have been huge, and photographers now upgrade equipment on a regular basis to keep up to date and have an edge over the competition.
dronedj.com
Insta360 releases new X3 camera
The world leader in consumer 360° cameras, Shenzhen’s Insta360, has just released a new camera. It’s a step up from the popular ONE X2, featuring new sensors, better resolution and new features. This is the next logical evolution in what had been the ONE series. First came...
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
hypebeast.com
Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera
Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
The New Photographer’s Intro Guide to Autofocus
The autofocus on a camera can be a very intricate thing. Specifically, it’s become even more complicated and capable in the past few years. So if you just bought a brand new camera, then you’re in luck. We’re talking you through some of the most important aspects of your new camera’s autofocus. Even better, we’re going to keep this guide to autofocus brief. Let’s dive in.
Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor
The Fujifilm X-H2S gets an identical twin - but the new, cheaper X-H2 gets higher resolution sensor that challenges full-frame. As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).
dronedj.com
Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones
Australian tech company Sphere Group has launched a new drone-based water sampling system, Nero Poli, which can secure up to four separate samples in one go while recording live temperature readings of sampling locations. According to the company, Nero Poli can be mounted under DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 600 (M600) drones right out of the box.
Autel announces six EVO II V3 drones and two new controllers
A new Live Deck and Smart Controllers arrive with six updated Autel Robotics EVO II drones
This is the widest Fujinon lens yet for Fujifilm GFX medium format cameras
Fujifilm GF20-35mm F4 R WR full details and pricing announced - and you can buy it very soon
Meet the Insta360 X3, the third generation of Insta360’s pocket-sized 360 camera
Insta360 has dropped the ‘ONE’ from this camera’s name for the sake of simplicity, but otherwise this is an update of the pocket-sized Insta360 ONE X2, already one of the best 360 cameras. The Insta360 X3 keeps the familiar ‘candy bar’ shape, which means it can easily...
dronedj.com
DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo falls to $399 in Labor Day drone sale [Updated]
Typically priced at $499, the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo is down to $399 for a limited time in an incredible Labor Day deal. But wait, there’s more. This discount deal also includes free DJI Propeller Holder and PGYTECH Landing Gear Extensions, which would have cost another $28 if bought separately.
Fujifilm X-H2 launch live: all the big mirrorless camera news from the X-Summit
Join us as we report live from Fuji’s big launch. From the Canon EOS R7 to the Panasonic Lumix GH6, we’ve seen the arrival of some brilliant mirrorless cameras this year. And today we’re expecting to add another one to that list: the Fujifilm X-H2. What is...
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras
Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras
Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.
Best compact binoculars in 2022
Looking for a pair of pocketable compact roof prism binoculars for walks or other outdoor pursuits? We are here to help
Hasselblad drops three of the most beautiful lenses you've ever seen
Hasselblad has just released three gorgeous new prime lenses for its X System: the Hasselblad XCD 2,5/38V, Hasselblad XCD 2,5/55V and Hasselblad XCD 2,5/90V. For those of you who don't speak Hasselblad, that's a 38mm f/2.5, 55mm f/2.5 and 90mm f/2.5. And for those who don't speak medium format, those...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro: Huge new camera sensor, same slow Lightning cable data transfers
So the iPhone 14 Pro is impressive. Really impressive -- its 48MP sensor on its main camera lens allows the device to capture the biggest and most detailed photos yet on an iPhone device. It can also capture stunning 4K video at 24 or 30 fps in Cinematic mode with optical zoom quality, and has a new "Action" video mode.
The Camera Geniuses at Leica Just Made an Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Projector
Leica has decided to finally build a digital projector of its very own. The German camera maker just unveiled the Cine 1, an ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K projector, at IFA Berlin. The high-performance device packs the brand’s revered optical hardware into a beautifully designed case. The Cine 1 isn’t technically Leica’s first projector. The brand used to release slide and moving picture projectors under the Pradovit name, according to New Atlas. And last year, it teamed up with JMGO for the O1 Pro UST LED projector. The Cine 1, though, will be the first device of its kind to bear the Leica name. The...
