ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Camera World

Why the Nikon F4 was a legendary camera

The first time I sold a photo – I was a little shocked when I did the calculation – was more than 25 years ago. Since then, the technological changes have been huge, and photographers now upgrade equipment on a regular basis to keep up to date and have an edge over the competition.
ELECTRONICS
dronedj.com

Insta360 releases new X3 camera

The world leader in consumer 360° cameras, Shenzhen’s Insta360, has just released a new camera. It’s a step up from the popular ONE X2, featuring new sensors, better resolution and new features. This is the next logical evolution in what had been the ONE series. First came...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dji#Tele#Folding Camera#Sans#Leaker Dealsdrone#The Mavic 3#Hasselblad#Cmos
hypebeast.com

Apple Reveals iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max With Pill-Shaped Notch and 48-Megapixel Camera

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. During the company’s September Keynote on Wednesday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the latest devices the “most innovative pro lineup yet.” At first glance, both Pro models alter the typical display with a new pill-shaped notch that hosts the devices’ Face ID sensors and front-facing camera. Both handsets arrive in recognizable sizes — with the iPhone 14 Pro boasting the same 6.1-inch screen, and the 14 Pro Max featuring the same 6.7-inch screen — and in four colors: deep purple, silver, gold and space black.
CELL PHONES
The Phoblographer

The New Photographer’s Intro Guide to Autofocus

The autofocus on a camera can be a very intricate thing. Specifically, it’s become even more complicated and capable in the past few years. So if you just bought a brand new camera, then you’re in luck. We’re talking you through some of the most important aspects of your new camera’s autofocus. Even better, we’re going to keep this guide to autofocus brief. Let’s dive in.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Camera World

Fujifilm X-H2 tears up APS-C camera rule-book with world-beating 40MP 8K sensor

The Fujifilm X-H2S gets an identical twin - but the new, cheaper X-H2 gets higher resolution sensor that challenges full-frame. As promised earlier in the year, Fujifilm has now announced its ground-breaking X-H2 camera at the New York X-Summit (opens in new tab). With a new 40 megapixel sensor, this becomes the highest resolution APS-C-sized sensored camera ever released. Furthermore it offers internal 8K video recording at 30fps - which again makes it compete with many, pro-spec full-frame mirrorless cameras (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
dronedj.com

Nero Poli: New water sampling system for DJI drones

Australian tech company Sphere Group has launched a new drone-based water sampling system, Nero Poli, which can secure up to four separate samples in one go while recording live temperature readings of sampling locations. According to the company, Nero Poli can be mounted under DJI Matrice 300 (M300) RTK and Matrice 600 (M600) drones right out of the box.
ELECTRONICS
knowtechie.com

Samsung’s Galaxy A23 is a $300 5G phone with four cameras

Samsung released the Galaxy A23 5G to the US market today. The midrange device brings a 120Hz full HD display and has a micro SD slot. Released earlier this year in other markets, Samsung is now bringing it to the US. The version being released here only comes in one color, black. The Taiwanese market also has blue and peach colorways, however.
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Samyang launches a whole new range of video-focussed lenses for Sony cameras

Samyang has announced the launch of its new V-AF lens family, designed for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras. The new range has been designed primarily for shooting video. The first lens in the line-up will be the V-AF 75mm T1.9, though Samyang's roadmap has a further four V-AF lenses due for release by the end of 2023. These include 20mm, 24mm, 35mm and 45mm primes.
ELECTRONICS
Robb Report

The Camera Geniuses at Leica Just Made an Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Projector

Leica has decided to finally build a digital projector of its very own. The German camera maker just unveiled the Cine 1, an ultra-short-throw (UST) 4K projector, at IFA Berlin. The high-performance device packs the brand’s revered optical hardware into a beautifully designed case. The Cine 1 isn’t technically Leica’s first projector. The brand used to release slide and moving picture projectors under the Pradovit name, according to New Atlas. And last year, it teamed up with JMGO for the O1 Pro UST LED projector. The Cine 1, though, will be the first device of its kind to bear the Leica name. The...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy