Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Delays expected this week on North Meadow Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One lane traffic on a busy stretch of an Ithaca street. Drivers should be alert as the 600 block of North Meadow Street will be reduced to one lane for asphalt repair. It’s the section of the roadway running from Cascadilla Street to Hancock Street near Purity Ice Cream. The work begins Thursday and should wrap up the next day. Delays are expected.
Job fair to be held on Thursday

Syracuse, NY — Attention all job seekers! A job fair will be held on Thursday, September 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center Atrium in Syracuse. Hosted by Onondaga County Department of Social Services-Economic Security’s Temporary Assistance Employment Program, in partnership with Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, the event will offer over 30 employers searching for new hires. Those will include Driver’s Village, Helio Health, Liberty Resources, several Onondaga County departments, and many other local businesses.
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape

The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Fulton Residents, City Discuss First Few Weeks Of Bird Scooter Use In Fulton During Common Council Meeting

FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Before public comment, Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood presented the city with a check for $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward satellite stations for the police department.
Cortland officials announce dog park project & Yaman Park upgrades

Cortland Youth Bureau (CYB) director Andrea Piedigrossi and city officials announced a dog park project and improvements to Yaman Park at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The dog park, which is tentatively slated to open next spring, will be located at Noss Park. According to city mayor Scott Steve, navigation to Noss Park involves going down a road on the left side of the Cortland Plastic International building off of South Main Street.
Syracuse Community Health Opens New Family Planning Location

Syracuse, NY, September 7, 2022 – Syracuse Community Health (SCH), serving more than 30,000 patients in the Greater Syracuse area, today announced the opening a new family planning location in Syracuse at 603 Oswego Street on the second floor. The primary provider at the new location is Laura Sucapani,...
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse

NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
