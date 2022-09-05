Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Syracuse mayor addresses safety concerns ahead of a busy weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As students return to college this fall, places in downtown Syracuse, like Armory Square have started to fill up more. With more people, more concerns start to rise about safety. Mayor Ben Walsh spoke Thursday saying the community is better when students from higher education are...
Your Stories Q&A: When will Gaskin Road in Clay finally reopen?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An update on a popular cut-through in Clay that has been cut off since last fall. A few of our viewers have contacted the YS Team wanting an update on this road project. “Why is a section of Gaskin Road still down to one lane? When will construction begin?“ A portion of […]
whcuradio.com
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
wxhc.com
The City of Cortland Announces New Tree Lighting Ceremony; Approves ‘Midnight on Main’ New Years Event
It was a busy night on Tuesdays agenda for Cortland Common Council. One of those items is the reimagining of the annual tree lighting ceremony. This new event would be called “Visions of Christmas” and would be held in Courthouse Park on Saturday, November 26th. Mayor Scott Steve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whcuradio.com
Delays expected this week on North Meadow Street in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One lane traffic on a busy stretch of an Ithaca street. Drivers should be alert as the 600 block of North Meadow Street will be reduced to one lane for asphalt repair. It’s the section of the roadway running from Cascadilla Street to Hancock Street near Purity Ice Cream. The work begins Thursday and should wrap up the next day. Delays are expected.
urbancny.com
Mayor Walsh Announces Road Reconstruction Project on Robinson Street in Lincoln Hill
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced a road reconstruction project happening this week on Robinson Street in Lincoln Hill. Crews will mill (remove the top layer of existing pavement) and pave Robinson Street from Teall Avenue to Sedgwick Street beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6. The street will be...
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Here’s your chance to stand with Syracuse’s famous ‘passengers’ on historic train platform
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The public is finally getting a chance to stand with the famous ghost people who have been waiting for decades on an abandoned Syracuse railroad platform for the trains that no longer come. Businessman Tom Hornstein bought the former New York Central mail building at 400 Burnet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County FCU Supports Blessings In A Backpack, Friends Of Great Bear
Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU), as part of its CU Cares program which donates to local organizations “that greatly benefit our community and our membership,” made $2,500 contributions to ‘Blessings In A Backpack’ and to Friends of Great Bear,” said Bill Carhart, CEO. “Each...
cnycentral.com
Job fair to be held on Thursday
Syracuse, NY — Attention all job seekers! A job fair will be held on Thursday, September 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center Atrium in Syracuse. Hosted by Onondaga County Department of Social Services-Economic Security’s Temporary Assistance Employment Program, in partnership with Jubilee Homes of Syracuse, the event will offer over 30 employers searching for new hires. Those will include Driver’s Village, Helio Health, Liberty Resources, several Onondaga County departments, and many other local businesses.
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
newyorkupstate.com
The crowds, the food, the weather and the Wobble: 9 takeaways from the 2022 NY State Fair
Coming out of the pandemic, returning to a 13-day format and breaking in a new fair director: There was a lot going on over the last two weeks at the New York State Fair. And of course there were new over-the-top foods, new over-the-top drinks and a new ride that literally took you over-the-top (and upside-down).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
ithaca.com
Guthrie City Harbor Part Of Ithaca’s Changing Medical Landscape
The landscape of medical care in Ithaca is changing. For years the city’s needs were served from two poles, both outside the City: on West Hill was the Cayuga Medical Center and its surrounding medical buildings, and in Lansing there was the Guthrie Clinic on Hanshaw Road and Cayuga Medical’s Convenient Care Clinic and surrounding buildings off Warren Road. In February, the Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor location opened on Willow Avenue. Work is continuing on a Cayuga Medical building near GreenStar on Cascadilla Street.
localsyr.com
TomatoFest CNY set for this Saturday
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the 37th annual TomatoFest here in Central New York. The goal is to gather as much money and canned food as possible for local food pantries. Competing this year are the Auburn Community Hospital against the Cayuga County Sheriff and Auburn police for the canned food donation competition.
Fulton Residents, City Discuss First Few Weeks Of Bird Scooter Use In Fulton During Common Council Meeting
FULTON – The Fulton Common Council met last night, Tuesday, September 6, when the discussion of Bird scooters took over much of the meeting’s public comment session. Before public comment, Oswego County Legislators James Karasek and Linda Lockwood presented the city with a check for $30,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to put toward satellite stations for the police department.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland officials announce dog park project & Yaman Park upgrades
Cortland Youth Bureau (CYB) director Andrea Piedigrossi and city officials announced a dog park project and improvements to Yaman Park at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The dog park, which is tentatively slated to open next spring, will be located at Noss Park. According to city mayor Scott Steve, navigation to Noss Park involves going down a road on the left side of the Cortland Plastic International building off of South Main Street.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Community Health Opens New Family Planning Location
Syracuse, NY, September 7, 2022 – Syracuse Community Health (SCH), serving more than 30,000 patients in the Greater Syracuse area, today announced the opening a new family planning location in Syracuse at 603 Oswego Street on the second floor. The primary provider at the new location is Laura Sucapani,...
localsyr.com
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
The Gathering Place celebrates 175 years in North Syracuse
NORTH SYRACUSE — Plank Road Baptist Conference, North Syracuse Baptist Church, The Gathering Place. Over the last 175 years, this place of worship has gone by many names, but a few things have stayed constant: “The ability to stay true to the foundational elements of the church, following the Lord, and following His work,” Lead Pastor Rob Burns said.
Comments / 0