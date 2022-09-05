ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victory, VT

Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants

 3 days ago

VICTORY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.

On September 4, at around 8:32 p.m., police got word that Sanborn may be at an address in Victory. Troopers arrived at the address and found Sanborn who allegedly had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

Offenses

  • Three counts of repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child
  • Lewd lascivious conduct with a child

Police took Sanborn into custody and transported him to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

Gypsy
3d ago

I wa n t to know why the state of Vermont keeps letting this guy and many others like him out of JAIL, too allow him/them too hurt children all over again!??? I this is OUTRAGEOUS!!!! SYSTEM is too worried about the offenders rights more then they are for the victims rights! How is that fair? These offenders need to stay in jail! Not bonded out!

Jon Vermette
3d ago

Take him out back and be done with it

WCAX

2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers rescued from an ill-advised outing in Franconia Notch earlier this summer have pleaded guilty to charges of reckless conduct. Authorities say Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, N.H. both pleaded last month at the Littleton Courthouse. The rescue took place on June 11 in Franconia Notch State Park. Officials say one of the hikers called 911 saying he got “stuck” on a cliff while exploring. Through 911 tracking and the use of a drone, rescuers were eventually able to pinpoint his location and to an area known as the Hounds Hump on the East side of the notch. Rescuers were able to rappel from above and bring the hiker down.
WINDSOR, NH
Syracuse.com

Drug impaired tractor-trailer driver kills Central NY motorcyclist, authorities say

Lenox, N.Y. — A Central New York man was arrested Saturday after driving a tractor-trailer while impaired by drugs, killing a motorcyclist, officials said. Aaron Atkinson, 60, of Canastota, was driving a 1987 Harley-Davidson motorcycle at 2:04 a.m. southbound on Lewis Point Road near State Route 13 in the Town of Lenox, said Samantha Field, a spokesperson for Madison County.
CANASTOTA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
WCAX

Vermont faces bus driver shortage as school year starts

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting kids to and from school, sports and field trips safely are some of the many duties of school bus drivers who are now back in full swing moving kids around. But despite the start of the new school year, bus driver shortages persist in areas...
VERMONT STATE
