Vermont man arrested on multiple warrants
VICTORY, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — Vermont State Police carried out an investigation finding Carl Sanborn, 53, at an address in Victory.Get the latest local news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
On September 4, at around 8:32 p.m., police got word that Sanborn may be at an address in Victory. Troopers arrived at the address and found Sanborn who allegedly had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Offenses
- Three counts of repeated aggravated sexual assault of a child
- Lewd lascivious conduct with a child
Police took Sanborn into custody and transported him to Northeastern Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 7