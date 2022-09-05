Read full article on original website
investing.com
Putin: 'impossible' to isolate Russia, Moscow will turn to Middle East
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said it would be "impossible" to isolate Russia and that Moscow would defy the West's attempts to push Russia off the global stage. Speaking at an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok, Putin said Russia saw more opportunities in entering...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
investing.com
Analysis-UK heads for return to "trickle-down" economics under low-tax Truss
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng look set to revive Margaret Thatcher's 1980s experiment in "trickle-down" low-tax economics, the results of which have been disputed ever since. Truss cast herself as Thatcher's heir in the Conservative Party leadership race, promising tax...
investing.com
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
investing.com
Trust in dollar, euro gone: Putin
Moscow, Sep 8 (IANS) Traditional reserve currencies like the US dollar and the euro have lost their credibility as a basis for international settlements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. "Western countries have undermined the foundations of the global economic system. There is a loss of confidence in the dollar, the...
investing.com
11% Dividend + Breakout on Charts; A No-Brainer for Dividend Lovers!
Oil prices have seen a noticeable plunge in the last few days on account of fears over a global recession. Despite OPEC’s target production cut for the month of October 2022, brent crude price plunged below US$88 per barrel, for the first time after Russia declared war on Ukraine. Falling oil prices have triggered a buying frenzy in OMCs, with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (NS: IOC ), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NS: HPCL ), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL ) all closing the session with good gains. But there is something interesting about IOC, specifically.
investing.com
A Dividend Trade That Crushes Stocks
We aren’t falling for this 'head fake' oil plunge. Instead we’re buying what I like to call the 'Biden barrel discount'—grabbing beaten-down oil stocks with surging dividends!. I’ll drop two tickers primed to ride oil’s next bounce higher in a second. First, though, here’s what I mean...
investing.com
Queen Elizabeth II Dies Aged 96, Buckingham Palace Says
Investing.com -- Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday. A statement issued by the palace said the "Queen died peacefully" this afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The news arrived just hours after the palace released a statement...
investing.com
EU plans to cap Russian gas price as Putin warns West of winter freeze
BRUSSELS/VLADIVOSTOK Russia (Reuters) -The European Union proposed a price cap on Russian gas on Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut off all energy supplies if it took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter. The escalating standoff could...
investing.com
Crude Oil Weakens on Demand Fears; Putin Warnings Have Limited Impacts
Investing.com -- Oil prices fell Wednesday as concerns of sluggish global demand outweighed warnings from President Vladimir Putin about the potential withdrawal of all forms of Russian energy. By 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.5% lower at $85.62 a barrel, while the Brent contract fell 1.5% to...
investing.com
Illumina will have to divest Grail after EU blocks takeover
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. life sciences firm Illumina will have to divest biotechnology company Grail after an EU veto of the $7.1 billion acquisition over concerns it would hurt competition and stifle innovation. The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer in the 27-country bloc, said on Tuesday that Illumina's...
investing.com
Oil Down 5% in Near Freefall; Brent Below $90 First Time Since Feb
Investing.com - The selloff in oil accelerated into a near freefall on Wednesday, with global benchmark Brent crude breaking key support of $90 per barrel the first time since February. Twenty-year highs in the dollar that raised the acquisition cost for crude when bought with other currencies; China’s growing COVID...
investing.com
Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
SEHWAN, Pakistan (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
investing.com
U.K. PM Truss Announces Plan to Freeze Household Energy Bills for 2 Years
Investing.com -- U.K. households and businesses face a smaller, but perhaps longer-lasting, rise in their energy bills than seemed likely a couple of weeks ago. New Prime Minister Liz Truss told the House of Commons on Thursday that she intends to set the maximum dual-fuel bill for a typical family home at 2,500 pounds ($2,880) a year for two years, starting in October. That's over 1,000 pounds less than had appeared likely after the U.K. energy regulator Ofgem's latest review of its price formula. However, it still represents an increase of more than 100% from what households were paying last winter.
investing.com
United States backs Sri Lanka's debt restructuring effort
COLOMBO (Reuters) -The United States will support the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt and extend financing assurances to the crisis-hit island nation, the U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a letter seen by Reuters. Battling its way out of the worst economic crisis in more than seven decades, Sri...
investing.com
Europe's alternatives if Russia shuts off gas supply
LONDON - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports Russian gas to Germany will undergo further maintenance, Gazprom (MCX:GAZP) said on Friday after scrapping a Saturday deadline to resume flows, deepening Europe's difficulties in securing fuel. Gazprom was already undergoing maintenance from Aug. 31-Sept. 2, prompting concerns about supply to...
investing.com
Former U.S. President Trump pays tribute to "great woman" Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
investing.com
Vistry Group Warns of Cooling U.K. Housing Market Despite Posting H1 Profit Beat
Investing.com -- U.K. homebuilder Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYV) has reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half income, but warned of "early signs" that Britain's housing market may be beginning to slow. Total adjusted pre-tax profit grew to £189.9 million, a jump of 14.3% compared to the same six-month period last year...
