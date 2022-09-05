Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying driver in hit-and-run crash
Allentown woman asking for public's help in identifying tractor trailer driver who hit her car, sent it crashing into concrete barrier on Pa. Turnpike. She tells us she was hit from the side on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, sending her vehicle out of control before crashing into the concrete barrier.
Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police
A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
Harrisburg halfway house resident charged with robbing Lycoming County bank
JERSEY SHORE – A Harrisburg halfway house resident who claims to have robbed 24 banks since the 1990s is being charged with holding up the Jersey Shore State Bank branch in that borough on Tuesday. Robert A. Jones, 59, formerly of Lackawanna County, was arrested Wednesday evening at a...
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
1 injured in crash with central Pa. school van: report
At least one person was transported to a local hospital after a crash involving a school van in Lebanon County on Thursday, according to reports. County dispatch told WGAL that the crash involved the van and another vehicle around 3:30 p.m. near Lehman and North 12th streets in Lebanon. CBS...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPD: Person stabbed during fight in Reading City Park
READING, Pa. — A fight led to a person being stabbed in Reading City Park on Thursday, according to the city police. RPD officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the area of the park's basketball courts off Washington Street. "A male victim was transported to Reading Hospital," the...
Coroner identifies woman who died after being struck by vehicle in Allentown
The Lehigh County coroner on Wednesday morning identified the 25-year-old woman who died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle several hours earlier in the area of North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way in Allentown. Angela Yowakim, of Allentown, was pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m. at St. Luke’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Allentown Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash
ALLENTOWN, PA – The Allentown Police Department is investigating pedestrian fatality that took place on...
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Male stabbed during fight at City Park in Reading, police say
One person has been injured during a stabbing that took place in Reading’s City Park Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022. Police and EMS were dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Columbus Drive around 3:35pm for the report of a stabbing during a large fight near the basketball court area of the park.
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
SEEN HIM? Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Northampton County Boy Missing For Several Days
State Police have launched a search for a 16-year-old boy Northampton County boy who has been missing for several days. Justin Clarence Nunamacher, pictured above, was last seen leaving his home on Oak Lake in Allen Township on a red mountain bike around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said in a release.
Mother of four killed in North Philadelphia hit-and-run; family wants answers
Surveillance video shows Maria Elena Nuñez crossing the street and being struck by the vehicle. The driver who hit her then fled the scene.
Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
WGAL
More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0