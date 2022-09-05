ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Society
Allentown, PA
Society
County
Lehigh County, PA
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Lehigh County, PA
Government
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WGAL

Mother looking for answers in son's killing in Berks County

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County mother is asking for help to find the person who killed her son in Morgantown, not far from the Lancaster County line. UPDATE: Suspect sketch posted below. Troy Rickenbach's mother, Cathy Lightcap, wants answers to why a man would shoot and kill...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

RPD: Person stabbed during fight in Reading City Park

READING, Pa. — A fight led to a person being stabbed in Reading City Park on Thursday, according to the city police. RPD officers were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to the area of the park's basketball courts off Washington Street. "A male victim was transported to Reading Hospital," the...
READING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Homeless Shelter
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Berks Weekly

Male stabbed during fight at City Park in Reading, police say

One person has been injured during a stabbing that took place in Reading’s City Park Thursday afternoon, September 8, 2022. Police and EMS were dispatched to the area of Washington Street and Columbus Drive around 3:35pm for the report of a stabbing during a large fight near the basketball court area of the park.
READING, PA
WBRE

Man killed in police-involved shooting in Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police were on the scene of an incident in Monroe County where they say multiple troopers shot and killed a man Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 9:59 a.m. troopers were called for a welfare check on an individual in the 6200 block of Deer Drive North […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
EXETER, PA
WGAL

More than a dozen people displaced after Allentown row home fire

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A row home fire in Allentown, Lehigh County, displaced at least 15 people. The fire happened Monday afternoon and caused extensive damage to five homes. It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the fire. Crews said the homes are uninhabitable and there is...
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
178K+
Followers
74K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy