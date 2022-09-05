Read full article on original website
Star Trek Day 2022: Everything Announced, Including Star Trek: Picard's Season 3 Premiere Date
Star Trek Day 2022 has arrived and it’s bringing with it some big news for Star Trek's biggest shows. Alongside revealing the premiere date and a new teaser for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard, we were also treated to announcements for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.
The Peripheral Season 1 - Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi drama series from Kilter Films (Westworld). It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.
Last Light - Limited Series Review
Last Light premieres on Peacock on Sept. 8, 2022. Like so much modern television, Peacock’s miniseries Last Light opens in media res with its characters and world in crisis due to a catastrophic oil shortage. The biggest surprise is that the inevitable flashback starts just two days earlier. While the adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic thriller of the same name gets off to a promising start by warning that we are already living through the end times, it quickly loses steam as the focus shifts from intrigue to bland action and family drama.
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 8 Wacky MCU Legal Cases That Need to Be Addressed
Note: This article contains some spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Recent episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have established what looks to be the ongoing formula for this new MCU series. Even as Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and keen mind to iron out some of the most difficult legal problems in the MCU. When you have rogue magicians opening up portals to other dimensions, there's only one lawyer qualified to take the case.
Rosario Dawson Wants Her Marvel Netflix Character to Return in Daredevil: Born Again
Marvel’s Daredevil star Rosario Dawson wants to return in Daredevil: Born Again. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress explained that she would love to see her character make her way into the MCU after debuting as part of Netflix's short-lived Marvel experiements. “Oh yeah,” she said....
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Review
Since its re-emergence in the anime scene in 2012, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had an upsurge in popularity thanks to its exuberant characters, vibrant worldbuilding, and infinitely memeable moments. In 2013, developer CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco released a fighting game based on the long-running manga series to little fanfare. Almost a decade later, a remastered and upgraded version called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R looks to make a splash in a fighting game genre that’s become more exciting and crowded in recent years. All Star Battle R comes equipped with some bold new characters, smart updates to the combat system, and a disappointing replacement for the original’s story mode. So in some ways, it succeeds as a celebration of the 35-year history of one of the most exuberant and vibrant anime and manga series out there, but while it remains an entertaining fighting game, its online components still feel archaic in the modern era.
The Joker's Real Name Finally Revealed in Flashpoint Beyond
Warning: this article contains spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #5!. The Joker remains Gotham City's greatest enigma. Who was he before becoming an insane criminal mastermind? Did he actually have a family? What is his real name? While there's a lot we may never know where Joker's origin story is concerned, one of those questions is finally answered in the pages of Flashpoint Beyond.
19 Movie And TV Lines That People Still Think About Because Of How Much It Affected Them Emotionally
"Pretty sure hearing that line caused fireworks to go off in my head. It was like someone had turned the lights back on. I had a total epiphany."
Terrifier 2 - Official Trailer
Check out the gory trailer for Terrifier 2, an upcoming slasher sequel starring David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Felissa Rose, and Chris Jericho. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the...
