ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

The Peripheral Season 1 - Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser trailer for The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi drama series from Kilter Films (Westworld). It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising.
TV SERIES
IGN

Last Light - Limited Series Review

Last Light premieres on Peacock on Sept. 8, 2022. Like so much modern television, Peacock’s miniseries Last Light opens in media res with its characters and world in crisis due to a catastrophic oil shortage. The biggest surprise is that the inevitable flashback starts just two days earlier. While the adaptation of Alex Scarrow’s apocalyptic thriller of the same name gets off to a promising start by warning that we are already living through the end times, it quickly loses steam as the focus shifts from intrigue to bland action and family drama.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Spencer Grammer
Person
Chris Parnell
Person
Sarah Chalke
IGN

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - 8 Wacky MCU Legal Cases That Need to Be Addressed

Note: This article contains some spoilers for the first four episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Recent episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have established what looks to be the ongoing formula for this new MCU series. Even as Jen Walters struggles to take control of her personal life, she has to use her incredible strength and keen mind to iron out some of the most difficult legal problems in the MCU. When you have rogue magicians opening up portals to other dimensions, there's only one lawyer qualified to take the case.
TV SERIES
IGN

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R Review

Since its re-emergence in the anime scene in 2012, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has had an upsurge in popularity thanks to its exuberant characters, vibrant worldbuilding, and infinitely memeable moments. In 2013, developer CyberConnect 2 and Bandai Namco released a fighting game based on the long-running manga series to little fanfare. Almost a decade later, a remastered and upgraded version called JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R looks to make a splash in a fighting game genre that’s become more exciting and crowded in recent years. All Star Battle R comes equipped with some bold new characters, smart updates to the combat system, and a disappointing replacement for the original’s story mode. So in some ways, it succeeds as a celebration of the 35-year history of one of the most exuberant and vibrant anime and manga series out there, but while it remains an entertaining fighting game, its online components still feel archaic in the modern era.
COMICS
IGN

The Joker's Real Name Finally Revealed in Flashpoint Beyond

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Flashpoint Beyond #5!. The Joker remains Gotham City's greatest enigma. Who was he before becoming an insane criminal mastermind? Did he actually have a family? What is his real name? While there's a lot we may never know where Joker's origin story is concerned, one of those questions is finally answered in the pages of Flashpoint Beyond.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Season Premiere#Back To The Future#The Smartest#Solaricks
IGN

Terrifier 2 - Official Trailer

Check out the gory trailer for Terrifier 2, an upcoming slasher sequel starring David Howard Thornton as the demonic killer, Art the Clown, Lauren LaVera as Sienna, Samantha Scaffidi as Victoria Heyes, Felissa Rose, and Chris Jericho. After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy