Read full article on original website
Related
The Hockey Writers
5 Blackhawks Poised for Breakout Success in 2022-23
While it may seem like there’s little for Chicago Blackhawks fans to look forward to throughout the 2022-23 campaign, those willing to test their loyalty by watching the whole way through may be rewarded with what they witness. Not necessarily in terms of seeing the rebuilding roster exceed expectations as a collective, but more so with regards to some impressive individual performances along the way.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks’ 3 Best Contracts Entering the 2022-23 Season
A far cry from the 2010s, staying under the salary cap shouldn’t be an issue for the Chicago Blackhawks over the next few years. As they begin their rebuild, they currently have a projected cap hit of just under $75 million entering 2022-23, per CapFriendly. Consequentially, the team has approximately $7.5 million worth of cap space right now. With five weeks until the regular season, it would be surprising to see these numbers drastically change, especially for a Chicago club not projected to compete.
The Hockey Writers
Predicting Bruins 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
Entering the 2022-23 season there was not much roster turnover for the Boston Bruins this summer. There are, however, going to be some names missing from the opening night roster against the Washington Capitals on Oct. 12. It’s going to leave some big holes in first-year coach Jim Montgomery’s lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ 3 Untouchable Prospects for 2022-23
The Calgary Flames are very set on defence with a ton of options, including NHL talent and players in the system. The areas that will need reinforcements soon are upfront and in net. The Flames have a few pieces that should help in that regard in the near future. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
4 Key Dates for the Flames in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have gone through plenty of mood swings this offseason. Early on, it looked as though their beloved franchise may be headed for a rebuild after the departure of Johnny Gaudreau, followed by the news that Matthew Tkachuk was not interested in signing a long-term deal. Things were as close to rock bottom as they could have been at that point, especially given the fact that just months prior many believed their roster was one that had Stanley Cup potential.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Petrov Flying Under Radar After Successful OHL Season
Edmonton Oilers prospect Matvey Petrov had a dynamic first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old suited up in 63 games for the North Bay Battalion of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in 2021-22 and amassed 40 goals and 50 assists. He finished ninth in scoring in the entire OHL, which is regarded as one of the top player development leagues in the world.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders X-Factors for 2022-23
The New York Islanders and looking to bounce back after last year’s disappointment and not only reach the playoffs but also compete for the Stanley Cup. After a quiet offseason, the pressure is on the veteran-heavy roster to prove that last year was just an outlier. Specifically, a handful of players will need to step up to carry the team to the playoffs in a competitive Metropolitan Division.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Drought Continues in 2022-23
Toronto Maple Leafs fans hear 1967 a lot, and haters may not need a new chant anytime soon. Last week I wrote 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Will Win the Stanley Cup. For every Ying, there is a Yang; for every sunrise, there is a sunset; for every Toronto fan, there is a Montreal Canadiens fan. So yes, I need to tip the scales back into balance and bring you a trio of reasons why this team will not win hockey’s holy grail during the 2022-23 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Issues the Canucks Must Address to Reach 2023 Postseason
The Vancouver Canucks are definitely an improved team on paper going into the 2022-23 season. But as the old adage goes, hockey is not played on paper. As such, fans and media alike won’t know if they are truly a better squad until the puck drops for the first game of the regular season in October.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers: 3 Potential Trading Partners for Nils Lundkvist
This past week, it became known that the New York Rangers are shopping defenseman Nils Lundkvist. According to reports, the young blueliner has grown frustrated with his role within the organization and is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, it is believed he is willing to skip training camp if a trade isn’t completed.
The Hockey Writers
3 Oilers With Plenty to Prove in 2022-23
With training camp set to begin later this month, Edmonton Oilers fans are gearing up for what should be a thrilling 2022-23 season. Though they have entered training camps the past few years with very solid rosters, it feels like this is the first time they are being viewed as serious Stanley Cup contenders thanks to an impressive showing in last year’s playoffs.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: Jake Muzzin, Two Different Players
In previous posts, we have done player reviews of all the Toronto Maple Leafs’ forwards who will be returning from last season’s roster. We have also now reviewed two members of the Maple Leafs defense – Morgan Rielly and TJ Brodie. In today’s post, we’ll do a player review of Jake Muzzin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Storylines to Follow Into 2022-23
There isn’t long to wait now: the Ottawa Senators will return to the ice for their preseason opener vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in less than three weeks’ time. In the aftermath of a busy summer at the Canadian Tire Centre, it will be a fascinating affair. There...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Matthews & Nylander
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the strength of Mitch Marner’s game. While I know that many Maple Leafs’ fans have a dislike for Marner, it’s hard to dispute his overall effectiveness as a player. I’ll also look...
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Veterans With the Most to Prove in 2022-23
NHL fans have very short memories. The realities of the salary cap force them to look at players with a “what have you done for me lately” mindset. A veteran can be beloved one season and be a pariah with an albatross contract the next. A number of...
The Hockey Writers
3 Best Moves Bruins Made During 2022 Offseason
Although the Boston Bruins did not go on a shopping spree this offseason, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney made some excellent moves that are worth addressing. Truthfully, if they each work out, it could be enough for the Bruins to keep their Stanley Cup window open for one last season. Let’s look at the best moves Sweeney made this offseason and why they should benefit the club in 2022-23.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 5 Best Contracts for 2022-23
Generally during an offseason, there is some change to NHL rosters, but this was not the case for the Boston Bruins this summer. A cap team, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney had very little room to make additions and subtractions, but he did make one trade with the New Jersey Devils, sending out Erik Haula for Pavel Zacha.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Regression Candidates in 2022-23
The Toronto Maple Leafs are coming off a historic regular season performance, including career-highs for many players. That high means there is plenty of room to fall for several players who can’t keep up the pace. While the superstars may be young, there are some old-timers on the roster who are competing against father time and the opposition. As a result, Toronto is ripe for many players to regress from their personal standards and the levels expected by the team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Players Looking to Repeat 2021-22 Performances
The St. Louis Blues had many successes during the 2021-22 regular season. As we watched breakout performances from key players and nine players score 20 or more goals, many Blues will be looking to repeat their results and continue to earn their role as one of the franchise’s stars. Here are the three most notable.
Comments / 0