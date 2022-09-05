ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD: 1 dead, several injured in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM7nB_0hinifwk00

NYPD detectives say a man is dead and five people were injured in three separate shootings that happened overnight throughout Brooklyn.

The first shooting happened at the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder Street in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both shot in the chest in front of the Nostrand Houses.

Investigators say 30-year-old Calvin Kellman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

Police say both surviving victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

Just a few minutes after, there was another shooting over on East 96th Street and Church Avenue where a 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach, back and arm.

That victim is in critical condition.

Over in Brownsville, a 54-year-old man is also in critical condition after police say he was shot in the neck at East New York Ave and Strauss Street around 1 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to any of the three shootings.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
amny.com

Two deadly shootings in four hours in same Brooklyn precinct: NYPD

Brooklyn’s 75th Precinct saw two separate, fatal shootings in four hours’ time on Wednesday night, leaving a pair of men deceased. Wednesday’s murders occurred following an August that saw murders and shootings drop citywide, according to the NYPD. The 75th Precinct had also recorded declines in homicides (from 6 to 2) and shooting incidents (from 7 to 4) during the 28-day period that concluded on Sept. 4.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed to death near his Bronx home, police say

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was stabbed near his home in the Bronx Wednesday night, police said. Officers found Perlon Felder, 41, with a stab wound to the left side of his neck along Richman Plaza near the Major Deegan Expressway at around 7:30 p.m., according to authorities. He […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Brownsville#Police#Violent Crime
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

Jelani Green, 25, Murdered

On Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 2045 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, shot opposite of 1631 Nelson Avenue, within the confines of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 25-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the neck. EMS responded...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

15-Year-Old Shot to Death in NYC Park Minutes After Leaving School

A 15-year-old boy died after being shot in the stomach at a downtown Brooklyn park minutes after leaving school, police said. Cops responding to a call about the shooting in McLaughlin Park, near Tillary and Jay streets, around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday found the boy shot. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and later died.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: 15-year-old boy fatally shot in abdomen in Brooklyn park

The NYPD says a 15-year-old student was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the victim was in the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen. Police confirmed on Wednesday night that the victim has died as a result of his injuries.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven

Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
MATAWAN, NJ
News 12

News 12

105K+
Followers
35K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy