NYPD: 1 dead, several injured in 3 separate Brooklyn shootings

NYPD detectives say a man is dead and five people were injured in three separate shootings that happened overnight throughout Brooklyn.

The first shooting happened at the Nostrand Houses on Batchelder Street in Sheepshead Bay just after midnight.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were both shot in the chest in front of the Nostrand Houses.

Investigators say 30-year-old Calvin Kellman was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

Police say both surviving victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to recover.

Just a few minutes after, there was another shooting over on East 96th Street and Church Avenue where a 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach, back and arm.

That victim is in critical condition.

Over in Brownsville, a 54-year-old man is also in critical condition after police say he was shot in the neck at East New York Ave and Strauss Street around 1 a.m.

Police have not made any arrests in connection to any of the three shootings.