San Diego County, CA

San Diego County experienced record warm overnight temperatures on Sunday

By Gary Robbins
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
San Diego's heat wave won't break until this weekend, at the earliest. (Gary Robbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

For the record :
11:02 a.m. Sept. 5, 2022 : This numbers reflect high minimums for Sunday night, not Saturday night, as originally reported.

The heat wave, which turned a week old on Monday, is producing unusually warm temperatures not only during the day, but at night, making it hard for many people to sleep. That was particularly the case on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the minimum temperature in Escondido was 81,the highest minimum ever recorded in that community. It broke the record of 80 set on Sept. 17, 2014.

San Diego's minimum was 78, tying the all-time high minimum, set on August 10, 2018. The reading of 78 also broke the high minimum for Sept. 4. by two degrees. The old record was set in 1984.

Oceanside Harbor had a minimum temperature of 75, breaking the previous high minimum for Sept. 4 by four degrees. The old record for that date was set in 2017.

Chula Vista also had a minimum of 75, breaking the high minimum for Sept. 4 by two degrees. The old record was set in 1997.

And El Cajon had a minimum of 80, breaking the high minimum for Sept. 4 by six degrees. The old record was set in 2007.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

