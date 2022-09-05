Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Lord of the Rings’ explained: Was Gandalf a Maia or Istari?
Gandalf is one of the most enigmatic figures in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings, but the character’s mythological origins have always been more humble than many would presume. The iconic wizard and main protagonist has gone by many names over his 2,000 years of physical existence...
wegotthiscovered.com
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
Rights To ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Franchise Sold
Embracer Group is on a buying spree recently, and it seems they've made The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit the next part of their portfolio. With the upcoming series The Rings Of Power on its way to Amazon’s Prime Video, many were left wondering what the acquisition could mean for the future of the show. Luckily, it won't actually have any effect on the production or release of the show.
Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory
The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
epicstream.com
Elon Musk Isn't Thrilled With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: "Tolkien is Turning in His Grave."
The world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power may have blown away a lot of critics but not everyone seems impressed with the new Amazon Prime Video series like the business magnate Elon Musk who isn't thrilled about the show saying, "Tolkien is turning in his grave."
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: When Did Gandalf Come to Middle-Earth?
A few familiar faces appear in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' but will Gandalf show up? Considering when he came to Middle-earth, probably not.
What's up with the spooky sword in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
The mysterious sword could have a hidden history
Neil Gaiman Slaps Back At Elon Musk For Criticizing Amazon’s ‘Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’ — Update
UPDATED, 7:45 AM: Fantasy author Neil Gaiman is not taking Elon Musk’s criticism of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power sitting down. In a tweet Tuesday that has gone viral, Gaiman wrote, “Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism.” Gaiman’s comment came after Musk slammed Amazon’s LOTR: The Rings Of Power, saying “Tolkien is turning over his grave,” as Musk is attempting to exit his proposed $44BN takeover of Twitter and amid an ongoing feud with Amazon...
Who plays Sauron in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast?
The Dark Lord is somewhere in Middle-earth, but who's potentially playing the villain?. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has begun on Amazon Prime Video, and already we have glimpsed Sauron. During the premiere's prologue, we witness the Dark Lord leading a bunch of Orcs in the battle against the Elves. However, whereas we've previously seen Sauron leading the army (as depicted in Peter Jackson's movies), the villain is instead working for the devil Morgoth.
Polygon
The Stranger in Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power isn’t who you think
Ever since its announcement, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been a subject of mass debate. It’s based on the appendices of Tolkien’s trilogy, as opposed to the trilogy itself, and set during the Second Age, an era for which we have a detailed chronology of historical events but far less knowledge of how said events transpired. And alongside well-loved characters like Elrond and Galadriel, it is introducing its own original players with Arondir, Bronwyn, and more.
CNET
'Rings of Power' Middle-Earth Map a Handy 'Lord of the Rings' Travel Guide
Now that The Rings of Power has borne us back to the land of Lord of the Rings, you can see where you're going on an interactive map of Middle-earth. Streaming now on Prime Video, The Rings of Power delves into the history of J.R.R. Tolkien's fictional fantasy realm. And back in 2019, Amazon tweeted an image of a Middle-earth map with the caption "Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky." Amazon then provided a link to the interactive map.
Are Harfoots the same as Hobbits? What's the difference?
We explain just who the Harfoots are
The Rings of Power's Sophia Nomvete on her female dwarf: "There were all sorts of lengths discussed with the beard"
Exclusive: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sophia Nomvete, who plays Disa, talks to Total Film about her character's look
wegotthiscovered.com
What Did Finrod Whisper to Galadriel in ‘Rings of Power?’ Explained
Galadriel’s brother Finrod serves a major purpose in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and his words would carry great meaning for her journey ahead. The story begins with young Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) building a paper sailboat in the scenic land of Valinor before darkness came. She places her makeshift boat in a stream and as it sails, wondrous flaps open up. Fellow elven children follow after it and a boy throws a stone, sinking the boat despite young Galadriel’s pleas. This angers her and she attacks him, but her brother Finrod (Will Fletcher) stops her from going too far. He tells her that a ship floats because it looks at the light instead of the depths of the sea. She asks him how can she know the difference when the water reflects the light, and Finrod whispers something that at this time cannot be heard.
‘Rings of Power’: How Old Is Elrond in ‘The Lord of the Rings’?
Tolkien outlined Elrond's age so we can figure out how old he is in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' The show's creators discuss how different young Elrond is in this era.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Confirms Crabfeeder's Connection to Dangerous Game of Thrones Villains
When he debuted in the second episode of House of the Dragon, the Crabfeeder immediately established an eerie and terrifying presence. The villain, who gets his name from literally feeding enemies to crabs, became a force to be reckoned with in the Stepstones, requiring Daemon and Corlys to take action. While he isn't inherently connected to any major characters in Game of Thrones lore, the version brought to life on TV actually has a direct connection to the Sons of the Harpy, the group that tried to overthrow the rule of Daenerys in the original series.
The Lord of the Rings timeline: A chronological trip through Middle-earth
Prepare for The Rings of Power with our guide to The Lord of the Rings universe
tvinsider.com
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Creators Break Down Orc in the Kitchen Scene From Episode 2
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 2, “Adrift.”]. Orcs are nothing knew to J.R.R. Tolkien fans. Knowing this, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power team devised a way to refresh the fear the beastly creatures produced upon first watch of The Fellowship of the Ring in its premiere episodes. The Rings of Power orcs were seen in brief snippets in the Episode 1 prologue — first in gruesome battle with Galadriel’s brother, Finrod, and the rest of the elf army, and then in a short moment set in the aftermath of the war. In what felt like a shout-out to Gollum’s first Fellowship appearance, one orc pops its head up to show its eery, beady eyes through the trees of a hazy, shrouded forrest.
Polygon
What really happened in Lord of the Rings’ war against Morgoth, in under 1,000 words
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power begins with an info dump. Elves! Trees! War! Destruction, death, and finally — a great peace. But is it enough exposition? Due to the unusually specific way in which author J.R.R. Tolkien’s work has been licensed for film, there are many things that the creative team can allude to but not explain. And the biggest of those is the war against the dark god, Morgoth, which forms the bulk of the events of The Silmarillion.
Ser Harwin Strong Steals ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 With a Single Glance at Rhaenyra
House of the Dragon Episode 3 “Second of His Name” featured a bitching final battle, a brand new dragon, and tons of Game of Thrones Easter eggs, but one new character might have stolen the show with just a look. Ryan Corr doesn’t get a single line of dialogue as Ser Harwin Strong, but he certainly makes an impact smiling seductively at Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) when she returns to camp caked in boar blood. But who is Ser Harwin Strong and why is this single glance sending shockwaves amongst book fans?
