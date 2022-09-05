Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
What Happens to the Queen's Beloved Dogs Now?
"She adored dogs, they were her first love and they will be her last," one royal expert told Newsweek.
What Happens Now the Queen Has Died? Operation London Bridge Explained
Operation London Bridge is the watertight plan that has long been put into place for when the monarch passes away.
How Would Queen Elizabeth II's Death Be Announced?
The Queen's private secretary will first call the British prime minister and say "London Bridge is down."
Meghan Markle No Longer Joining Prince Harry for Queen Visit Today
The Duchess of Sussex is now expected to travel to Scotland at a later date while her husband Harry travels to see Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
Britain's monarch died at 96 on September 8, it was announced at 1:30 p.m. ET. Not long after, multiple rainbows appeared, including at Windsor Castle.
Windsor staff ‘in hysterics’ to avoid Harry, William or Andrew run-ins
There’s dysfunctional families — and then there is the British royal family. Normally, their tensions can be alleviated by distance: With palatial homes all over the British Isles, there is enough room for them to avoid relatives they’d rather not speak to or see. But this week has presented a huge challenge for the security detail at Windsor Great Park, as they work to avoid an unwanted run-in. Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have made a brief return to Frogmore Cottage, their former home on the property, while attending events such as the One Young World Summit and Thursday’s Well Child Awards. On...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Prince William Leads Senior Royals as Plane Touches Down in Scotland
A flight carrying Prince William and members of the royal family has arrived in Scotland as concern for Queen Elizabeth II's health grows.
Prince William Seen Driving Senior Royals to Queen's Scottish Castle
Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward have arrived at Queen Elizabeth II's summer home after doctors said they were "concerned" about her.
Prince Louis Refuses William's Hand in Heart-Warming School First-Day Video
Prince Louis felt confident enough not to hold his father's hand at Lambrook School and appeared to shake his head when Prince William ruffled his hair.
Meghan Markle Slammed By Journalist Featured in 'Archetypes' Soundbite
Australian broadcast journalist Allison Langdon has spoken out after an audio clip of her coverage of Meghan and Harry's wedding was used by the duchess.
Airport Workers Accused of 'Mocking' Queen's Health Scare With Floss Dance
Aberdeen Airport has launched an investigation into a video that showed two workers dancing as members of the royal family landed to visit Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Under New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, the queen was...
How Queen Had Final Celebration With Her People at Platinum Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II marked a major milestone in her record-breaking reign even as health problems meant she had to withdraw from formal duties.
How Many Corgis Did Queen Elizabeth Have? Pedigree Shows Long Legacy
The Queen kept as many as 30 descendants of a corgi she received as a gift from her father King George VI for her 18th birthday.
How Old Is Charles? Age, Fast Facts About Queen Elizabeth Successor
Charles, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has become king following the queen's death.
After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne
LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became King Charles III on Thursday following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. No date has been set for his coronation. After an apprenticeship that began as a child, Charles embodies the modernization of the British monarchy. He was the first heir not educated at home, the first to earn a university degree and the first to grow up in the ever-intensifying glare of the media as deference to royalty faded. He also alienated many with his messy divorce from the much-loved Princess Diana, and by straining the rules that prohibit royals from intervening in public affairs, wading into debates on issues such as environmental protection and architectural preservation,
Viral Tweet Asks U.S. to Respect Queen's Death: 'Spiritual Grandmother'
Queen Elizabeth II "died peacefully" at Balmoral after 70 years as the Britain's head of state and Americans have been "warned of intense depths of feelings."
