Tyson Fury offers Anthony Joshua chance to fight him for WBC heavyweight title

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
 2 days ago

Tyson Fury has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to fight him for the WBC heavyweight title, despite “AJ”’s recent defeat by Oleksandr Usyk .

In August, Joshua was outpointed by Usyk for the second time in 11 months , as the Briton failed to regain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian in 2021.

Fury, meanwhile, recently ended his ‘retirement’ to declare that he would remain WBC title holder, setting up the prospect of a clash with Usyk to crown an undisputed champion. However, Fury took to Twitter on Monday to offer compatriot Joshua, 32, a shot at his belt instead.

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m gonna be fighting soon, within the next few months, and I think that – before I announce an opponent – I need to do this, just in case,” Fury said in a video.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re belt-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.

“You’re coming off a 12-round fight, so you’re match-fit, you’re ready. I’m giving you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send you the date over, and we can rumble.

“A battle of Britain for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world, let me know if you’re interested; if not, I will select another opponent.

“Thank you very much and good night.”

The WBC would naturally have to approve such a fight, but Joshua does not occupy a spot in the governing body’s heavyweight rankings.

Fury, unbeaten like Usyk, last fought in April, knocking out fellow Briton Dillian Whyte to retain the WBC heavyweight title.

The 34-year-old vowed last week that he would “obliterate” Usyk , 35, if the pair were to meet in the ring.

Fury has put pressure on Usyk to fight sooner than the southpaw intends, however, and has suggested that he will move onto another opponent if the Ukrainian is not willing to box him before the end of the year .

