Russian Officials Propose Overthrowing Putin, Charging Him With Treason
Deputies said they felt the proposal to remove Putin from power has "nearly zero" chances of being heard by the State Duma.
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Ukraine Soldiers Pretend to be Dead to Trick Russians in Video
The footage appears to shows multiple "dead" Ukrainian soldiers, all lying prone and lifeless on a river bank.
Ukraine Army Penetrates Russian Defenses by Over 30 Miles in Offensive—Kyiv
Ukrainian troops are pushing Putin's troops back with a counteroffensive north of Kharkiv, reportedly inflicting heavy losses.
Fact Check: Could Barack Obama Be Appointed Donald Trump's Special Master?
Several social media users have joked approvingly about the idea of Obama reviewing documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, but could it really happen?
Geraldo Rivera Of Fox News Makes Stunning Announcement About Donald Trump
The conservative channel's host might hear from the former president about this.
Russian Troops Likely Encircled in Ukraine, Ex-Russian Military Leader Says
There has been an "unfortunate lack of training," said Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, regarding Russian troops in the field in Ukraine.
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
Federal judge orders WH to turn over emails sent by Karine Jean-Pierre and Fauci to social media platforms after they were accused of 'trying to censor stories on Hunter Biden, COVID and mail-in voting'
A federal judge sided with Republican officials on Tuesday in ordering the White House to turn over messages discussing misinformation and content censorship with social media companies. US District Judge Terry Doughty gave the Biden administration 21 days to hand over emails sent by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Chief...
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Russians Abandoning Positions in Kharkiv Counter-Offensive: Report
Military analyst Rob Lee shared a "pessimistic" account from a Russian source who said things are "pretty bad" in Kharkiv.
Ukrainians Sank Russian Ship Week After U.S. Training on Missile Launcher
Dr. William LaPlante, U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, reportedly said that the training took place over Memorial Day weekend.
Ukraine Kills 83 Russians, Destroys Military Equipment, Ammo Depots: Report
Ukraine's military said that it destroyed three Russian ammunition warehouses in the Kherson region and killed 83 Russian troops on Tuesday.
'Total Mess Here'—Russian Soldier Reveals Kherson Chaos in Intercepted Call
The soldier reportedly said in the intercepted call that all bridges in the Kherson region have been damaged by Ukrainian shelling.
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Much Territory Retaken in Counteroffensive
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address that "we have good news from the Kharkiv region."
Ukraine Army Will Have Upper Hand Against Russia Throughout Winter—Analyst
Kyrylo Mykhailov from the Conflict Intelligence Team warned that Moscow's forces will have a shortage of winter gear.
Steve Bannon Says 'They Will Have To Kill Me' In Response To New Indictment
Bannon will reportedly hand himself into New York prosecutes in fraud investigation, which echoes the case which Donald Trump pardoned him over.
Ukraine Reveals How It Took Down Russian Plane Without Firing a Missile
The unit commanded by Yaroslav Melnyk was fighting in the Russian-occupied Kharkiv region at the time.
