Accidents

Private plane carrying German businessman crashes into Baltic Sea, four feared dead

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEln1_0hinhyR600

A flight tracker has recorded the moment a private plane crashed off the coast of Latvia into the Baltic Sea on Sunday, 4 September.

Four people were on board, including German businessman Karl-Peter Griesemann, according to a spokesperson for his company Quick Air.

“I can confirm that it was the private jet of our owner, Karl-Peter Griesemann,” the spokesperson said.

Flightradar24 data showed the Austrian-registered Cessna 551 jet leaving Spain on Sunday afternoon before turning at Paris and Cologne. It then flew out over the Baltic Sea, and crashed into the water east of Gotland.

The Independent

The Independent

