ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman ‘woke to find footballer Benjamin Mendy on top of her’, court told

By Pat Hurst
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pUyL4_0hinhwfe00

A young woman tearfully told detectives how she woke up in bed with Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raping her.

The woman, aged 19 at the time, said she had been drinking champagne with Mendy, his friends and other young women at China White night club in Manchester, before returning to the footballer’s Cheshire mansion.

After spending time in the swimming pool, she became sleepy and went up to a top floor bedroom at the house owned by Mendy, 28, in Mottram St Andrew near Prestbury.

She changed out of the bikini she had brought with her and into her underwear and fell asleep, alone, in the double bed.

I woke up to find Ben on top of me, but I was on my side. It was horrific

Police interview played to court

In her police interview, played to jurors, the woman, breaking down in tears, said: “I woke up to find Ben on top of me, but I was on my side. It was horrific, I was on my period.

“I remember five seconds of it and him putting a towel under me. I remember saying, ‘No. I’m on my period’.”

The woman, who described herself as “out of it” or “6/10” drunk, is asked if there was “any chance” Mendy could have thought she wanted to have sex with him that night.

She replied: “No, because I don’t know him that well.”

The woman said two or three months before the alleged rape, she had sex with Mendy, “like a one-night thing” but that she was sober and it was consensual.

Under cross-examination, Eleanor Laws QC, defending Mendy, suggested her account of what happened, waking up to find Mendy raping her, was the “exact same” allegation made by her friend, who the footballer is also accused of raping the same evening.

The witness replied: “I have not spoken to her.”

Mendy denies the rape, in the early hours of July 24, 2021, along with the rape of two other young women over the same 24-hour period at his home.

He also denies five other counts of rape, one attempted rape and a sexual assault, all relating to seven young women, between October 2018 and August last year.

His co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, 41, of Eccles, Salford, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault, relating to eight young women.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game.

Matturie, 41, Mendy’s friend and fixer, had the job of finding young women for sex, it is alleged.

Both men deny any offences and say if any sex did take place with women or girls it was consensual.

The trial at Chester Crown Court continues.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Teenage Hindu girl is burned alive 'by Muslim stalker in India who set her alight with petrol as she slept': Protests break out over 'love jihad' bid to 'force her to convert to Islam'

A teenage Hindu girl has been burned alive by her alleged Muslim stalker who poured petrol over her and set her alight as she slept at her home in India. Ankita Singh, 19, succumbed to her severe burn injuries and died on Sunday at a hospital in the city of Ranchi, in the eastern state of Jharkhand, five days after Shahrukh Hussain allegedly set her on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mendy
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

She died hiding behind Mummy: The sickening violence that left Olivia, 9, blasted to death at foot of her stairs

It was past bedtime and nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel should have been drifting into a comfortable sleep in the safety of her family home. Instead, in a horrific set of freak circumstances, her mother opened the front door to investigate a commotion outside and within seconds a gun-toting gangster had shot Olivia and left her dying at the foot of the stairs.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Victim who had both of his legs amputated after a former judge accidentally rammed into him with his Porsche blasts the 'terribly lenient' $900 fine given to the driver

A retired judge has been fined $900 after accidentally slamming into a delivery driver - with the collision so bad, the victim had to have both of his legs amputated. Wayne Chivell, 71, had stopped his Porsche at a red light on a highway in Plympton, Adelaide in December to tell OzHarvest driver Brenton Rowe, 66, that his rear door was open.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Woke#Swimming Pool#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#House#Mottram St Andrew
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
The Independent

Husband drags suitcase carrying wife’s body after murdering her on wedding day

A husband who killed his wife on their wedding night was filmed dragging a suitcase carrying her body.Thomas Nutt, 46, was sentenced to a minimum term of 21 years after he strangled and beat Dawn Walker, 52, to death just hours after they tied the knot on October 27 last year.Four days after the wedding, CCTV footage captures Nutt wheeling a large suitcase out the back of the house and into nearby bushes before going on their honeymoon alone.Nutt contacted police on October 31 to declare Dawn missing, before carrying out a “ghastly charade” of acting like a “distraught new husband”, the court was told.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Greenford stabbing: 44-year-old man charged with murder of pensioner Thomas O’HalloranTrain strikes: Shapps says government will make ‘modernisations’Union boss Mick Lynch would ‘love’ to let passengers ‘travel for free’
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Is This the Mom of the Dead Kids in the Auctioned Suitcases?

A Korean-born New Zealander might be the mother of the two children between the ages of 5 and 10 who turned up dead in suitcases auctioned off as part of an abandoned storage unit sale, say authorities.The woman, who has not been publicly named but who may soon be the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, is thought to have entered South Korea in 2018, likely around the time the bodies of the two kids were stuffed into the suitcases. New Zealand police used a variety of investigative tools, including DNA and historic video surveillance footage, to identify the woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off

A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Joanna Hartigan took her own life after confiding in nurse

A mother-of-two took her own life after telling a nurse she had researched suicide methods, an inquest heard. Joanna Hartigan, 54, from Hereford, was found dead in November 2021 after medics decided she did not pose a serious risk. The inquest heard she was depressed after losing her job and...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy