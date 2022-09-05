Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th
Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
LEESBURG TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTS BUDGET
During the regular meeting of the Leesburg Town Council this week, the Council adopted a 1.48 million dollar budget for the next fiscal year. The resignation of James Goodwin was accepted. For a number of years he has been the Town’s maintenance man. The Council will be posting the job for someone to fill. Applications may be picked up at Town Hall.
Piedmont City Council Approves Recreational Trail Program Grant Request
Piedmont, AL – During a public hearing prior to its work session and regular meeting on Tuesday, the Piedmont City Council heard a presentation from East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission representative Heather Graham.
UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia
With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA
TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
Suspect Captured Here in Cherokee County, Convicted of Child Molestation in Northwest Georgia
A 34 year old Chattooga County, Georgia man was found guilty of child molestation in Chattooga County Superior Court recently. Johnathan Culberson was found guilty of molesting an eleven-year-old girl in September of 2020. The incident reportedly took place at a house in the Trion area around 3:30am. When law...
September 6, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Water Donations Sought
The Rome Floyd NAACP, along with the state NAACP, the Red Cross area coordinator for Northwest Georgia, and the Red Cross are seeking donations of water for those impacted by flooding in Summerville. They’re asking organizations, churches and individuals to donate a palate of water; a palate, which is 48 cases with 40 bottles per case, is $263.00 at the Rome Kroger, and Godfrey Tree Service has volunteered to transport the water, and it’ll be distributed at the Burger Shack in Summerville.
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm dumped almost a dozen inches in some areas of Chattooga County on Sept. 3. This caused severe flash flooding in the town of Summerville, impacting dozens of residents and businesses.
Alabama fire chief reports his town for illegal burn, resulting in $5,000 fine
The town of Altoona has paid a $5,000 fine from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for violating a burn order after its own fire chief reported the incident. According to ADEM documents, the incident happened June 30. The town, situated in Etowah County, paid the fine this month. Altoona...
Heads up, drivers: Speed camera citations start today in several Georgia school zones
WINDER, Ga. — Drivers who are caught speeding in school zones in two Georgia cities will receive citations starting Tuesday. The cities of Cedartown and Winder both posted a final warning on their social media accounts warning drivers. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. City...
City of Piedmont, police chiefs sued over man’s death in city jail
During his time at the Piedmont city jail, John Wayne Snider wouldn’t eat, a lawsuit alleges. He was experiencing chest pain. His heart was racing. He felt chilled and just lay in his cell, vomiting again and again. Those were symptoms, his loved one said, that should have never been ignored.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Updates Most Wanted List (09/07/22)
On Wednesday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department updated the Floyd County Most Wanted List to include the following:. “Charles Nathan Ingram is wanted for Felony Probation Violations with the original charges being Burglary x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, & Terroristic Threats.”. The Sheriff’s Office...
Road closure to affect some Guntersville residents
Some Guntersville residents will have to use a different route to get to their houses next week due to maintenance work for drainage repair, according to the police department.
9 unique reasons you need to visit Fort Payne this fall, including Mentone Colorfest Oct. 16-17
Dreaming of lower temps and crisp fall days? While Fort Payne is only an hour and a half from Birmingham, it feels like a world away. We’ve got nine reasons for you to plan to visit Fort Payne this fall. 1. The great outdoors is truly great in Fort...
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
Updated list of Floyd County road closings
– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday
A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
