Cherokee County, AL

weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Wednesday, September 7th

Taylor Rochester, age 22 of Leesburg – Burglary 3rd Degree (two counts), CT Enters Remains in Dwelling, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, Theft of Property 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;. Amanda Davis, age 42 of Cedartown, Georgia – FTA/Burglary 3rd Degree and FTA/Theft of Property 1st Degree;...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

LEESBURG TOWN COUNCIL ADOPTS BUDGET

During the regular meeting of the Leesburg Town Council this week, the Council adopted a 1.48 million dollar budget for the next fiscal year. The resignation of James Goodwin was accepted. For a number of years he has been the Town’s maintenance man. The Council will be posting the job for someone to fill. Applications may be picked up at Town Hall.
LEESBURG, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE on Conditions in Chattooga County, Georgia

With reports of over 14 inches of rainfall in the Summerville area on Sunday, flooding has affected hundreds of homes and businesses. On Sunday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an emergency declaration for the county to clear the way for assistance from state agencies. There are several flood relief efforts that are underway today:
Gaylesville, AL
Alabama Government
Cherokee County, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Cherokee County, AL
Alabama Education
weisradio.com

Flooding Update from Cherokee County EMA

TUESDAY 12:00pm FLOODING UPDATE / Cherokee County EMA News Release. As the water continues to recede back into the Chattooga River, Alabama Power and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers have done a phenomenal job with controlling the water level of Weiss Lake. According to current data, Weiss Lake at Weiss Dam is sitting at 564.1′ which is only one inch above full pool. The spillway gates are open and the generators are on as water continues to get pushed downstream. At one point yesterday the lake level at Weiss Dam reached 564.5′ but lowered overnight.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

September 6, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
#To Be Announced#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Cherokee County Schools#Regular Schedule#The School Board#The Ema Office
weisradio.com

Water Donations Sought

The Rome Floyd NAACP, along with the state NAACP, the Red Cross area coordinator for Northwest Georgia, and the Red Cross are seeking donations of water for those impacted by flooding in Summerville. They’re asking organizations, churches and individuals to donate a palate of water; a palate, which is 48 cases with 40 bottles per case, is $263.00 at the Rome Kroger, and Godfrey Tree Service has volunteered to transport the water, and it’ll be distributed at the Burger Shack in Summerville.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
wrganews.com

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Updates Most Wanted List (09/07/22)

On Wednesday the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department updated the Floyd County Most Wanted List to include the following:. “Charles Nathan Ingram is wanted for Felony Probation Violations with the original charges being Burglary x 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, & Terroristic Threats.”. The Sheriff’s Office...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Updated list of Floyd County road closings

– Little Texas Valley at the iron bridge close to fire station 8. – Several driveways from 1700 to the 5000 block of Big Texas Valley are washed out and impassable. According to Floyd County E-911, there is high water on several local roads with some roads closed due to flooding.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Fatal Accident in DeKalb County on Monday

A single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 2:00am Monday (September 5th) claimed the life of a Bryant man. Cody Ray Busby, age 36, was fatally injured when the 1998 Ford Mustang that he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Busby wasn’t using a seat belt at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL

