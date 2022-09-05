ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog

The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy