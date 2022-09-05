New renders depicting the Apple Watch Pro offers what could be the closest look yet at what Apple may reveal to the world during Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Many rumors have claimed Apple is working on some form of high-grade Apple Watch, a rugged model that's bigger than others in the range. One day ahead of Apple's special event that may end up launching the Apple Watch Pro, renders have been published that may be very close to what Apple actually reveals.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO