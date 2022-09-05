Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max with always-on display
— Apple has launched its high-endiPhone 14 Pro models, each gaining the A16 plus improved cameras — and losing the notch in favor of a pill called the Dynamic Island.
Apple Insider
Google Chrome Mac & Windows installs need to be updated now
— Google released an update for its Chrome browser on September 2 — and it contains a fix for an exploit actively being used againstMac and Windows users.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro fits neatly into the existing AirPods pricing tier
— Apple has maintained a clear pricing tier with the second-generationAirPods Pro release on Wednesday. Here's what the lineup looks like, rolling into the holiday season.
Apple Insider
Want to write for AppleInsider during the next Apple event? Apply within!
— Does the iPhone 14 event really excite you? Do you like teaching people how to use that iPhone or iPad? We may have the perfect opportunity for you.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra debuts as a giant & rugged titanium model
— After furious rumors and leaks over the last week, Apple has launched the new Apple Watch Ultra, a supersized and rugged version focused on extreme activities.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with 45mm bands
Despite being a new 49mm size, the Apple Watch Ultra is compatible with the bands made with the larger 42mm, 44mm, and 45mm Apple Watch lugs. The new larger Apple Watch Ultra (available for preorder) has a 49mm display with a larger-looking industrial design. However, it still uses the same Apple Watch band connector introduced in the original model.
Apple Insider
How Apple's iPhone 14 emergency satellite service works for users
Apple says that it's taken years to get its new satellite communications service running, and it's clearly true. Launching in November, it's a major operation for Apple that did not stop with engineers finishing their designs. Instead, to make a seamless system that helps anyone in distress, Apple had to...
Apple Insider
Apple launches new Apple Watch SE with focus on family sharing
— The lower-costApple Watch SE has been updated, still aimed chiefly at customers on a strict budget. Alongside the new...
Apple Insider
Incipio announces case lineup for iPhone 14 series
In the shadow of the iPhone 14 event, Incipio has unveiled its new iPhone cases, including a brand new clear case that is 100% plant-based. If you're in the market for a new iPhone 14 case, Incipio has got you covered with a wide range of compatible cases to meet nearly every need.
Apple Insider
Apple selling AirPods 3 without wireless charging for $10 less — but don't buy them
— Hidden amongst Apple's big announcements on Wednesday was a quiet debut ofAirPods 3 without a wireless charging case for $10 less, but there are better options.
Apple Insider
Apple rolls out new leather & silicone cases for iPhone 14 lineup
— Coinciding with the announcement of theiPhone 14, Apple has unveiled several new silicone and leather cases to keep your new phone safe in style.
Apple Insider
Apple's 'Far Out' event sneaks in 'Severance' reference — twice
— If you wondered who the mystery woman shown fritzing out at the end of Apple's "Far Out" event video, you need to watchApple TV+ hit "Severance."
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Pro shown off in new renders one day before release
New renders depicting the Apple Watch Pro offers what could be the closest look yet at what Apple may reveal to the world during Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Many rumors have claimed Apple is working on some form of high-grade Apple Watch, a rugged model that's bigger than others in the range. One day ahead of Apple's special event that may end up launching the Apple Watch Pro, renders have been published that may be very close to what Apple actually reveals.
Apple Insider
iOS 16 & watchOS 9 arriving on September 12
— After a debut at WWDC and the traditionally long beta period, Apple's iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be available on Monday, September 12.
Apple Insider
Anker 30W Nano 3 USB-C charger is as colorful as the iPhone
— Anker has started to sell the Nano 3, a 30W GaN charger in an extremely small form factor, and with a color range that could better match a user'siPhone.
Apple Insider
Apple isn't done with 2022 — here's what's still coming
— The "Far Out" on September 7 introduced the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max,Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and a new Apple Watch SE. Announcements for iPads and Macs were noticeably absent — but we're expecting both soon.
Apple Insider
Apple introduces iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus — with satellite connectivity
— Apple used its Wednesday special event to unveil the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, updates to its flagship smartphone that cuts out the mini model in favor of something bigger.
Apple Insider
New AirPods Pro available for preorder from Amazon
— Preorders for Apple's second-generationAirPods Pro appear to have gone live early on Amazon for the $249 retail price. Update...
Apple Insider
Compared: iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 mini
Apple has launched its iPhone 14 range, but on the surface it's a tough compare to the iPhone 13. Here's what's different and if it's good enough for an upgrade. Apple's annual fall ritual has resulted, once again, in the launch of new iPhones. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are the latest flagship smartphones from the company and represent the more conventional smartphone experience alongside the significant upgrades of the iPhone 14 Pro range.
Apple Insider
Apple Podcasts Connect email misfire may hint at event surprise
— Apple Podcasts Connect has sent unusual emails out to long-running podcasts, congratulating creators for show additions, and for approval for subscriptions — despite being live for over a decade.
