JRB Chicagoguy
2d ago

well I called that one. I told you I could do the weather. I'm willing to work for half the price. yes it's going to be a horrible hurricane the sea is going to have a rough time. I hope the fish bought batteries and generators. I'd be ashamed to write the article

Justin Bryant
3d ago

Who care it's no where near us in FL I don't Wana hear about a hurricane unless it's coming. I need a hurricane party.

fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Strong storms expected Thursday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - More wild weather could be in store for Central Florida on Thursday after a morning of tornado warnings across several counties. Severe weather prompted tornado warnings in Marion and Alachua counties, which expired at 9 a.m. Levy County was also under a Tornado Warning until 8:45 a.m.
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Heavy rains drench Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are increasing rain chances for the next couple of days, expecting an 80% coverage across Central Florida on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a tornado warning for the area of Archer in Marion County that lasted from 8:26 a.m. until 9 a.m. An earlier tornado warning issued by the NWS at 7:53 a.m. for parts of western Marion County was allowed to expire before 8:30 a.m.
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Hot and stormy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – High heat and storms are on tap Wednesday in Central Florida. Rain chances will be up to 60% on Wednesday before jumping to 70% on Thursday and Friday. A flood advisory was put into effect until 8:45 p.m. for Lake County. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
click orlando

Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’ve washed your car lately or taken a stroll around the neighborhood, you may have noticed the return of Florida’s pesky visitor. Lovebugs — also referred to as honeymoon flies or two-headed bugs — are all abuzz after taking a brief break last year. News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges explained how the lovebug larvae -- which lives in decaying vegetation at the soil surface -- very much needs the perfect weather story to really thrive. If the habitat is too wet, they drown. If the environment is too dry, the larvae dries up.
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022

Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
fox35orlando.com

Woman bit by shark at New Smyrna Beach, 7th shark bite of this year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 27-year-old woman was bitten by a shark Tuesday afternoon while swimming at New Smyrna Beach. A deputy with the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue said the woman was wading at New Smyrna Beach in waist-deep water near the Crawford beach approach when the shark bit her. Only the dorsal fin and tail were seen during the incident.
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Bobcat spotted in Central Florida neighborhood

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida woman was taken by surprise Tuesday after she spotted a bobcat in her neighbor's front yard while walking her dogs. The bobcat was strolling Thompson Road in the Markham Woods area near Lake Mary. Lynne Maynard Lopez told FOX 35 she initially thought it was a big cat before spotting the animal sitting in her neighbor's front yard.
wogx.com

Venomous puss caterpillars spotted in Central Florida

CLERMONT, Fla. - Look but don't touch!. A Central Florida resident is warning others that the venomous puss caterpillars have made their return to the area. Joel Mathis told FOX 35 News he spotted a few of the furry little creatures in Clermont over the weekend. Known as one of...
