ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans

As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Toni Storm
411mania.com

Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interim Championship#Friendship#Combat
411mania.com

Hall’s NXT Review – 9.6.22

Location: capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We’re done with Worlds Collide and that means it is time to start the build towards whatever is next around here. Odds are that is going to be a big weekly show in a month or so, continuing a schedule that has severed NXT well. NXT has a fresh batch of stars from the UK here and now we get to see them full time. Let’s get to it.
ORLANDO, FL
411mania.com

Spoilers for This Week’s WWE Main Event

– PWInsider reported the following results for last night’s WWE Main Event tapings before Raw:. * Shelton Benjamin picked up a win over Reggie. The crowd was said to be very much behind Benjamin, but they also popped for Reggie during his entrance with a trampoline. * T-Bar picked...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out

As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
WWE
411mania.com

More On Ace Steel Allegedly Biting Kenny Omega During AEW All Out Brawl

As previously reported, there was a brawl after AEW All Out involving CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel and others. It resulted in the world and trios titles being vacated and everyone involved getting suspended. One detail was that Steel allegedly bit Omega during the ordeal. During...
WWE
411mania.com

Mark Henry Says His Son Has a Plan To Wrestle Following A Pro Sports Career

Mark Henry’s son has a life plan set out already, with the AEW star and WWE Hall of Famer noting that it includes being able to wrestle following an NFL career. Henry spoke with Abe Kanan for a new interview and noted that his son Jacob, who is 16, already has his plans set out which include becoming well off enough that he can do what he wants — which includes wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:
NFL
411mania.com

Eddie Kingston Explains Why Roman Reigns Is the Top Guy

– AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an interview, and he spoke about why Roman Reigns is the top guy in WWE. Below are some highlights below, per WrestlingInc.com:. Kingston on why Roman Reigns is the top guy: “Yeah, I love Roman. That’s why he’s...
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s NXT is the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0, and matches are set for the show. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday night on USA Network:. * NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The...
WWE
411mania.com

New Details On AEW All Out Post-Media Scrum Brawl, Update On Punk Injury Rumor

A new report has some additional details about the fight that took place backstage after AEW All Out, coming from CM Punk and Ace Steel’s side of things. Fightful Select spoke with sources close to Punk and Steel, who offered their own (those of the sources to be clear, not necessarily Punk and Steel’s) accounts of what happened. It was emphasized that this is one side of the story that hasn’t had much heard from until now.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy