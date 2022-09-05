(WLIO) - Even though we had a major crash on I-75 Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, the long holiday weekend was the safest Labor Day weekend in a decade. The patrol released their numbers from over the weekend, and they say there were four fatal crashes around Ohio, which is the lowest amount since 2010. The one Sunday in Allen County took the life of a Fairfield, Ohio man, who was in one of the six vehicles that were part of the large crash caused by a semi that didn't yield to traffic that was slowed down because of another crash. Two other semis were also involved in the crash. A total of 22 people were injured, 10 of which were taken to area hospitals. Troopers arrested over four hundred drivers statewide for OVI, between Friday morning and Monday night.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO