Ohio State

hometownstations.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend

(WLIO) - Even though we had a major crash on I-75 Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, the long holiday weekend was the safest Labor Day weekend in a decade. The patrol released their numbers from over the weekend, and they say there were four fatal crashes around Ohio, which is the lowest amount since 2010. The one Sunday in Allen County took the life of a Fairfield, Ohio man, who was in one of the six vehicles that were part of the large crash caused by a semi that didn't yield to traffic that was slowed down because of another crash. Two other semis were also involved in the crash. A total of 22 people were injured, 10 of which were taken to area hospitals. Troopers arrested over four hundred drivers statewide for OVI, between Friday morning and Monday night.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13

A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
DUNLOW, WV
Sandusky County, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet

BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
BUCYRUS, OH
wktn.com

Local Drug Task Forces Receive Nearly $2.3 Million in RecoveryOhio Funding

More than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery. Nearly $2.3 million in grants from the Recovery Ohio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded among 30 existing forces. The...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:59 AM on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. The crash involved a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Anthony B. Clark, 39, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as Trudy A....
MARION, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Vermilion man dies in crash on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a four-car crash that killed a Vermilion man on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday night. David Walker II, 20, died after the 2006 Ford Five Hundred he was a passenger in was hit head-on by a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, according to the State Highway Patrol.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
huroninsider.com

Man arrested for robbing Norwalk, Michigan banks

NORWALK and ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two Michigan bank and a bank in Norwalk within a two-month period. According to police, Scott Hansen first robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16. He then robbed a Fifth Third Bank, also in Ann Arbor on July 29, and tried to rob it again on August 23, but ran off after a bank employee recognized him.
ANN ARBOR, MI
sent-trib.com

BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area

A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cleveland19.com

‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

