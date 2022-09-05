Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol reports four fatal crashes during Labor Day holiday weekend
(WLIO) - Even though we had a major crash on I-75 Sunday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says statewide, the long holiday weekend was the safest Labor Day weekend in a decade. The patrol released their numbers from over the weekend, and they say there were four fatal crashes around Ohio, which is the lowest amount since 2010. The one Sunday in Allen County took the life of a Fairfield, Ohio man, who was in one of the six vehicles that were part of the large crash caused by a semi that didn't yield to traffic that was slowed down because of another crash. Two other semis were also involved in the crash. A total of 22 people were injured, 10 of which were taken to area hospitals. Troopers arrested over four hundred drivers statewide for OVI, between Friday morning and Monday night.
Mount Vernon News
1 dead in single vehicle crash on State Route 13
A 44-year-old Crestline man died in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday night on State Route 13 near milepost 16 in Morris Township, Knox County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) reported that Timothy D. Moyer was operating a 2009 Honda Civic northbound on State Route 13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 when he drove off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Ohio man arrested in Dunlow with 77 grams of fentanyl
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—An Ohio man was arrested on drug charges in Dunlow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that the Drug Enforcement Unit found a cardboard box containing 77 grams of fentanyl in 10 bags during a traffic stop. They say they also found a handgun, cash, marijuana, and crystal methamphetamine. Timothy Jenkins was […]
Bus driver shortage forces local school district to take drastic measures
The shortage of school bus drivers that began during the pandemic continues to plague schools across Ohio and forced one local district to take drastic measures this week.
crawfordcountynow.com
Gernert released with S.C.R.A.M. bracelet
BUCYRUS—Interim Law Director Brian Gernert is free from jail after an appearance in Crawford County Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. Gernert is charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a report from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He is additionally charged with refusing...
wktn.com
Local Drug Task Forces Receive Nearly $2.3 Million in RecoveryOhio Funding
More than two dozen local drug task forces in Ohio are receiving state support for their work to disrupt the drug trade and promote substance use awareness, prevention, and recovery. Nearly $2.3 million in grants from the Recovery Ohio Law Enforcement Fund will be awarded among 30 existing forces. The...
Ohio student sent to hospital over cannabis gummies
A local school district is investigating after they learned at least 8 students consumed cannabis gummies while at school.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Troopers investigating a fatal crash
MARION—Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on September 6, 2022, at approximately 4:59 AM on Marion Williamsport Road in Marion County. The crash involved a 2003 GMC Envoy driven by Anthony B. Clark, 39, of Marion, and a pedestrian, identified as Trudy A....
Chronicle-Telegram
Vermilion man dies in crash on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a four-car crash that killed a Vermilion man on U.S. 6 in Sandusky County on Sunday night. David Walker II, 20, died after the 2006 Ford Five Hundred he was a passenger in was hit head-on by a 2011 Ford F-150 driven by James Baker, 42, of Toledo, according to the State Highway Patrol.
13abc.com
Tiffin honors citizen, paramedics, EMTs for saving electrician’s life from cardiac arrest
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - In August, an electrician for the city of Tiffin was lucky enough to have nine individuals within short proximity to help save his life. Mike Tschanen got the chance to thank them all as they were honored with the Tiffin Fire/Rescue Division’s Life Saving Award on Tuesday.
Ohio COVID-19 cases see a drop-off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 21,731 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going back to a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus.
Farm and Dairy
EHD-positive deer have been found in 13 Ohio counties
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer, and the...
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Fox 19
Butler County homebuilder killed in 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A prominent Butler County homebuilder was killed at the scene of a nine-vehicle crash that injured 21 people on Interstate 75 near Lima over the Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Joseph Schwarz, 64, was a rear-seat passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
OH man, WV woman sentenced for multi-state drug trafficking ring
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man and a Huntington woman have been sentenced in connection to drug trafficking in the Mountain State. During a press conference Sept. 7, 2022, United States Attorney Will Thompson said Brayan Luces, 25, of Columbus, Ohio and Kimberly Ann Combs, 45, of Huntington were the last of 19 people […]
huroninsider.com
Man arrested for robbing Norwalk, Michigan banks
NORWALK and ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two Michigan bank and a bank in Norwalk within a two-month period. According to police, Scott Hansen first robbed a Chase Bank in Ann Arbor on July 16. He then robbed a Fifth Third Bank, also in Ann Arbor on July 29, and tried to rob it again on August 23, but ran off after a bank employee recognized him.
richlandsource.com
Section of Ohio 61 to close Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs
COLUMBUS -- State Route 61, between Vernon West Road and Hummell Road in Richland County, will close Monday, Sept. 12 for railroad crossing repairs, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The detour route for northbound motorists will be SR 61 to U.S. 30, west on U.S. 30 to SR...
11 AM: Ohio Department of Health to provide update on COVID-19 vaccines
The Ohio Department of Health will be hosting a press conference on Thursday where they will be providing an update on COVID-19 vaccines.
sent-trib.com
BG police find missing juvenile from Van Wert area
A missing juvenile was taken into custody after Bowling Green police stopped a vehicle on Sunday. At 12:04 a.m., an officer observed a black Ford Mustang northbound on South Enterprise Street at Clough Street, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. The car almost ran the stop sign and...
cleveland19.com
‘Highly contagious’ avian influenza detected in 2 Ohio counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture said a “highly contagious” form of the avian influenza has been detected in Ashland and Defiance counties. In Ashland County, officials said a backyard flock tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus was also detected in...
