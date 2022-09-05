Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan to begin bivalent COVID booster vaccine shots this week: What to know
Michigan health officials are planning to begin the rollout of newly updated COVID-19 booster shots this week. The FDA and CDC granted Emergency Use Authorization for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots last week, from Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC recommended the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine for ages 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 years and older.
Tv20detroit.com
Southwest Detroit coalition working to stop abuse of dangerous inhalant 'whippets'
DETROIT (WXYZ) — One puff from a whippet can give someone a 30-second high, but the damage done to the human body and a community can last much longer, according to Goya Diaz of the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation. Diaz is also part of the large group of concerned...
WILX-TV
Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 15,854 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 83 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 15,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,265 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit restaurants may soon be required to display health inspection results
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Restaurants in Detroit could soon be required to post the results of city health department inspections in their front windows. Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson has been working on the proposal for three years, before the start of the pandemic. The system would be color coded.
bridgemi.com
Redesigned COVID boosters arrive in Michigan. Here’s what you need to know
The new booster is available for anyone 12 and older. If enough take the booster, it could bend the upward curve of any fall surge, experts said. As for timing, it’s better to roll up your sleeves sooner than later, especially if you’re at risk, experts said. Hundreds...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island temporarily shut down after rat droppings are found within establishment
(WXYZ) — A beloved downtown Detroit restaurant will remain temporarily closed after the health department says it found a rat problem. An inspector reportedly found rat droppings inside Lafayette Coney Island after videos circulated on social media showing the critters inside the establishment. The owners tell 7 Action News...
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
Michigan reports 15,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 15,854 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 83 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.
Tv20detroit.com
Local firefighter to walk across Michigan to raise awareness for first responders battling cancer
(WXYZ) — Joe Warne, a Macomb Township firefighter, is kicking off his walk across Michigan to raise awareness for first responders battling cancer. We spoke to him on Thursday morning just before he was set to kick of his 140-mile walk. The walk started at the Macomb Township fire...
fox2detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
Metro Detroit group accused of running $28M nationwide cellphone fraud scheme
Seven people from metro Detroit who reportedly called themselves the “Clear Gods” are facing federal charges ...
Michigan man owed $25K in pandemic unemployment, class-action lawsuit says
DETROIT – Paul Kreps waited for months to get pandemic unemployment benefits. But the checks totaling $25,000 never came. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency approved Kreps, 31, for benefits when COVID-19 restrictions forced him to shutter his Monroe pest control business in April 2020. But more than two years later, he still hasn’t seen a penny.
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
Detroit News
Ex-Detroit fire commissioner says he was forced out over COVID vaccine. City disagrees
Detroit — Eric Jones said he stepped down as Detroit's fire commissioner in January, ending a 32-year career in public safety, because Mayor Mike Duggan gave him a choice: Either take the COVID vaccine or get fired. Jones, 53, told The Detroit News Tuesday that he wanted to continue...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
Tv20detroit.com
Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools
(WXYZ) — This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery. Indigenous communities have called their use offensive and long stood in opposition. Many schools using an ‘R-word’ mascot are quickly getting...
Casino jackpot winner alleges Michigan bank wouldn’t cash her prize check because she’s Black
A Black woman from Michigan says she was racially discriminated against when three employees at a Fifth Third Bank told her a casino jackpot check she was trying to deposit was fraudulent, according to a recently filed federal lawsuit. Lizzie Pugh, 71, tried to deposit the check April 11 at...
