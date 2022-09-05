ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan to begin bivalent COVID booster vaccine shots this week: What to know

Michigan health officials are planning to begin the rollout of newly updated COVID-19 booster shots this week. The FDA and CDC granted Emergency Use Authorization for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots last week, from Moderna and Pfizer. The CDC recommended the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine for ages 12 years and older and the Moderna bivalent vaccine for ages 18 years and older.
WILX-TV

Michigan prepares for new COVID variant booster vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New COVID boosters are expected to provide another line of protection. The Pfizer booster is available to those 12 and older, the Moderna booster is available for those 18 and older. Sept. 6, 2022: Michigan reports 15,854 new cases, 83 deaths over past 7 days. The...
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan adds 15,854 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 83 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 15,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 2,265 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Maker Announces Michigan Headquarters

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce that SnackCraft, a Greece-based manufacturer of high-quality snack foods, is establishing its U.S. headquarters in the city of Kentwood with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. “This investment by SnackCraft will create long-term economic...
KENTWOOD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
98.7 WFGR

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Tv20detroit.com

Activists fight to remove Native-American themed mascots from Michigan schools

(WXYZ) — This fall semester is looking a little different for some Michigan schools that are now in the process of ditching their Native American-themed mascot and imagery. Indigenous communities have called their use offensive and long stood in opposition. Many schools using an ‘R-word’ mascot are quickly getting...
