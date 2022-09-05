ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC football records, standings following Week 1

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 2022 Southeastern Conference football season kicked off Aug. 27. Vanderbilt defeated Hawaii, 63-10, in Week 0.

The Southeastern Conference championship game is slated for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10, in Week 1 at Neyland Stadium. 14 Vols set or tied career highs in Week 1 against Ball State.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin, Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Below are SEC team records and standings following Week 1.

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

