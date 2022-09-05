SEC football records, standings following Week 1

The No. 2 ranked University of Nebraska Volleyball team defeated Creighton in five sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9) in front of 15,797 fans at the CHI Health Center on Wednesday night. That number is a new NCAA attendance record for a regular-season volleyball match surpassing the previous record of 14,022, which Nebraska and Creighton had previously set in 2018.
With the win, Nebraska improves to 6-0 on the season and will prepare for a Saturday afternoon matchup against Long Beach State at the Devaney Center with a 3:00 pm start time. The Huskers will not start conference play until September 23rd, when they host Michigan State in Lincoln. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation behind the Texas Longhorns.
Below is a collection of social media reaction to this evenings match.
https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567680116976766977https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567679736020598784https://twitter.com/Huskervball/status/1567653304280272896https://twitter.com/erinsorensen/status/1567678543860998145https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567679049639542786https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567679973183332352https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1567654128779657217https://twitter.com/swmckewonOWH/status/1567679150575566849https://twitter.com/HailVarsity/status/1567653548657188869https://twitter.com/white_tyler/status/1567636384483098629https://twitter.com/kevinsjuts/status/1567650289963999233https://twitter.com/CreightonVB/status/1567652612928946176https://twitter.com/Abby_Barmore/status/1567653424979709953https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567652137101922310https://twitter.com/JacobPadilla_/status/1567680120004952064https://twitter.com/GarySharp1620/status/1567679118170374145https://twitter.com/NCAAVolleyball/status/1567663862685601792https://twitter.com/NebraskaOnBTN/status/1567661711003361282https://twitter.com/TrevAlberts/status/1567655802168639489Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.
Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!11
Comments / 0