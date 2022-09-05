ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Northern lights displayed across the Upper Peninsula

By Brennan Prill
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday and Sunday night, the northern lights danced across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan putting on a breathtaking show .

From New Hampshire to Michigan to Washington, auroras were created by a stream of solar wind hitting Earth.

In many areas north of Gaylord, the northern lights intensified around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Because the storm was lasting longer than expected, the geomagnetic activity continued into the weekend.

Christine Shlagor captured these amazing photos of the northern lights in Munising east of Marquette on Saturday night.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1Pdd_0hinflhp00
    Taken in Mackinaw City around 11 p.m. (Courtesy of Jessalyn Gonzalez)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVHxL_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in the northern skies of Munising (Courtesy: Christine Shlagor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ky44Z_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights at Michigan Technological University (Courtesy Erican Santiago)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYTT0_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in Grand Marais on Lake Superior (Courtesy Amy Fagerstrom)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vk7DF_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in McMillan (Courtesy Mary Wila)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXG8z_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in the skies of Munising (Courtesy Christine Shlagor)
  • Northern lights in the skies of Munising (Courtesy Christine Shlagor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11AtIz_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in the skies of Munising (Courtesy Christine Shlagor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBa30_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in the skies of Munising (Courtesy Christine Shlagor)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTuKT_0hinflhp00
    Northern lights in the skies of Munising (Courtesy Christine Shlagor)

Whenever the KP index value exceeds five, there is a chance of seeing the northern lights in Michigan.

Aurora borealis are caused by the sun’s solar wind striking Earth’s upper atmosphere. As a result, the aurora lights appear in the sky.

It is common for them to appear greenish, although shades of purple, red and blue can also be seen.

Weather Now: Areas Of Drizzle And Fog Tonight. Heavy Rain Has Ended

Good Evening…. FLOOD WATCH AND WARNINGS HAVE EXPIRED The heavy rain has ended and we are left with mainly very light showers and drizzle this evening into the overnight hours RAIN TOTALS SINCE MONDAY Rain will become lighter later this evening and overnight. East winds 5-10 mph Skies remain cloudy tonight, with light showers and […]
