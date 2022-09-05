A clergyman who spent last weekend with the Queen said Her Majesty was 'full of fun' and the 'life and soul of things'. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, 68, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, stayed with the Queen at Balmoral after performing a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church.

