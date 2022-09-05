Update at 11:05 a.m.: PG&E is reporting that the power has been restored to the 1,472 customers whose power went out just before 7:45 a.m. The outage spread out along Highway 4 from Fly in Acres to Big Trees State Park. The utility gave the cause of the outage as “weather.” To get more clarification Clarke Broadcasting contacted company spokesperson Megan McFarland who detailed, “This is a heat-related outage, which can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures. Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop. Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail.”

CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO