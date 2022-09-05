Read full article on original website
Raging Mosquito Fire grows to over 6,800 acres; structures, power lines threatened
MICHIGAN BLUFF -- The Mosquito Fire continued its rapid growth in the drought-parched timberlands of the Sierra Nevada Thursday, roaring though the mountain community of Michigan Bluff, burning structures and vehicles and forcing residents to flee to safety.In its morning update, Cal Fire said the blaze burning near the Oxbow Reservoir in the Tahoe National Forest had grown to 6,870 acres of brush and timber with zero containment.The blaze has forced residents to evacuate in both Placer and El Dorado counties."As you've seen with the smoke column coming up, this fire continues to give us a hard time," Cal Fire...
Latest Major Wildfire Burns Along Northern Sierra Nevada
Placer County, CA — A wildfire burning out of control in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed both structures and cars. Evacuation orders and warnings were put in place in Placer and El Dorado counties yesterday afternoon due to the Mosquito Fire. It was located on Tuesday evening and quadrupled in size on Wednesday. It has burned over 6,800 acres and there is no containment.
Mosquito Fire creates ‘fire cloud’ over Placer County. What is it?
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The flames, heat and smoke from the Mosquito Fire burning in Placer County created pyrocumulus clouds that can be seen from miles away. The Mosquito Fire began burning on Tuesday evening and it has since grown to at least 1,200 acres. According to CAL FIRE, “extreme fire behavior” was noticed […]
Mosquito Fire over 5,000 acres, fire officials expect large growth
The Latest — Wednesday, Sept. 7: 10:13 p.m. The fire has burned 5,705 acres and remains at 0% containment. 8 p.m. The fire grew to 4,223 acres and is at 0% containment. Original story below: PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Mosquito Fire marks the second wildfire in Placer County to force evacuations in less […]
Wildfire burns 23 acres in rural Placer County near Foresthill
PLACER COUNTY – Firefighters are responding to a new wildfire in rural Placer County on Tuesday.The fire, which first responders have named the Hill Fire, is burning off of Iowa Hill Road, north of Foresthill. Cal Fire says about 23 acres have burned so far.The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the following areas are now under evacuation orders: Giant Gap Campground, Big Reservoir Campground, Shirttail Creek Family Campground, and Morning Star Lake Campground.Hard road closures are also in effect along Iowa Hill Road, Big Dipper Road, Sugar Pine Road at Foresthill Road, Finning Mill Road at Brimstone, and Old Hollow Log. Updates to follow.
Power outages in Lodi after failure at substation
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Lodi is experiencing power outages due to an unexpected system failure of protection equipment at Lodi’s Industrial Substation. According to the city of Lodi, the city lost one of the three main energy supply feeds that it relies on for electricity. Local media outlets reported that Lodi administration […]
Update: Nearly 1,500 Without Power In Calaveras County
Update at 11:05 a.m.: PG&E is reporting that the power has been restored to the 1,472 customers whose power went out just before 7:45 a.m. The outage spread out along Highway 4 from Fly in Acres to Big Trees State Park. The utility gave the cause of the outage as “weather.” To get more clarification Clarke Broadcasting contacted company spokesperson Megan McFarland who detailed, “This is a heat-related outage, which can occur during periods of sustained high temperatures. Transformers, which distribute power to homes and businesses, need a period of time when they can cool down, which usually happens overnight when energy usage and temperatures drop. Heat events with sustained high overnight temperatures can put stress on transformers, causing them to fail.”
Destructive Early Morning Fire In East Sonora
Sonroa, CA — There was a structure fire early this morning in the 17100 block of Valley Oak Drive, a residential area in East Sonora. It was reported at 1:15am. A two-story structure was fully engulfed in flames and it spread into a second structure as well. It was contained and controlled at 5:05am, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore.
Jamestown Pallet Shelter Opening Pushed To Spring
Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County staff members had been moving toward opening a Pallet Shelter community for homeless residents by late this fall, but the board of supervisors decided to push the date to the spring. It was noted that it will cost $651,000 to get the shelter up...
Tents burned in homeless camp blaze
Firefighters doused a Saturday afternoon fire that burned items in a homeless camp between Broadway and Highway 50. The fire was reported at 3:15 p.m. as temperatures hit around 100 degrees. Firefighters from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, Diamond Springs-El Dorado Fire Protection District and Cal Fire’s Amador-El Dorado Unit responded, stopping the flames before they spread to nearby dry brush and trees. Two tents and their contents were destroyed. No injuries were reported.
Major blackout hits Northern California city during heat wave as substation fails
Lodi can’t seem to catch a break. About a quarter of the city’s population was hit with an unplanned blackout during sweltering heat Wednesday afternoon, one day after Lodi mistakenly imposed rolling outages because of a communications misfire. “Due to an unexpected failure of system protection equipment at...
Construction worker killed on I-5 Wednesday night
One construction worker was killed and another critically injured in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 near Sutterville Road. The collision occurred around 6:30 pm. The construction workers were setting up cones when a minivan struck the workers and their work truck. The minivan suffered significant damage to the front end.
Calaveras County Road Improvements Will Delay Traffic
Copperopolis, CA – Motorists should expect delays as the Copperopolis Paving Project is underway and will impact O’Byrnes Ferry Road for the next couple of months. Calaveras County Public Works has hired George Reed Construction, Inc. to complete the project. Now until October 28th, crews will be using flaggers and pilot cars to direct traffic. The repairs are being made along Little John Road, Bow Drive, Copper Cove Drive, and O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis. Regarding the heavily traveled O’Byrnes Ferry Road, county road officials detail the work will be between Black Creek Drive and the end of the Lake Tulloch bridge near the county line.
Body and car found in Calaveras River
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department reported on Tuesday that a body was found in the Calaveras River on Monday. Police report that the body of a man was found near Pershing Avenue in the Civic District. A submerged vehicle was found near the body, according to police. An investigation is underway.
Rolling blackouts for several Northern California communities called 'mistake,' said Cal ISO
LODI, Calif. — Managers with the state's power grid said there was a miscommunication with the Northern California Power Agency, which led to some unplanned outages for thousands during Tuesday's record-breaking heat. "It's regrettable we did have a communication issue," said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California...
Fatal Car Crash on Venetian Drive and Pershing Avenue in Stockton
The Stockton Police Department reported that at least one person suffered fatal injuries and several other parties were injured after a car accident on Pershing Avenue on September 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Venetian Drive, according to Stockton PD. Details on the Fatal...
Nearly 1,400 customers in Lodi lose power 'in error' for an hour
LODI, Calif. — Nearly 1,400 customers lost power during an unprecedented heat wave due to an error in communication, according to the City of Lodi. On Tuesday, Lodi, which operates an electric service for its residents, turned off power to 1,372 customers for about 45 minutes. It started around 6:20 p.m., but all power was eventually restored.
Garwood, George
George Garwood born October 26, 1930 passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his residence in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 09/04/2022. Age: 91. Residence: Sonora, CA.
Head-On Collision Fatality on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County
On September 5, 2022, a fatal head-on collision took place on Keyes Road in Stanislaus County. According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:10 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2008 Mazda3. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision...
Drift Smoke From Yosemite Fires Impact Region
Yosemite, CA — The hot and dry conditions have increased the fire activity on the 5,520-acre Red Fire and 2,365-acre Rodgers Fire, both burning in Yosemite National Park. The Red Fire is located between Red Creek and Illilouette Creek, at an elevation of 7,800 feet. It is expected to create some air quality issues today in Yosemite Valley, Merced River Valley, Foresta, El Portal, Yosemite West and Wawona.
