wktn.com
Constitution Day Forum at Bluffton University
Dr. Rob Alexander, the Wilfred Binkley endowed professor of political science and director of the Institute for Civics and Public Policy at Ohio Northern University, will present the Forum “The Ever-Controversial Electoral College,” at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. In...
wktn.com
Agriculture Hall of Fame Nominations Sought
Hardin County – Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Hardin County Agriculture Hall of Fame through the end of business on October 14. Nominees must have made their major contribution to agriculture primarily as a result of being born, growing up, living in, or working in Hardin County, Ohio.
hometownstations.com
Lima City Schools Homecoming Week to include community pep rally, bonfire & parade
Press Release from the Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School will celebrate Homecoming week with several activities for students, staff and the community. The week will begin with an All Fall Sports Community Pep Rally and Bonfire at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, beginning in the Lima Senior Gymnasium. This is a new addition to Homecoming Week and the community is invited to participate.
Lima schools, Downtown Lima team up for contest
LIMA — Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. had a similar vision when it came to community engagement: To instill pride among students and residents. A new collaboration between the two entities aims to achieve that goal on a greater scale. Lima schools and Downtown Lima, Inc. held a...
newsforce247.com
Local Pride Group to March in Popcorn Festival Parade
The Marion Area LGBTQ+ Coalition announced they will march in the 41st Marion Popcorn Festival Parade. The group was organized this summer in response to the controversy arising from a local graduation commencement speech containing anti-LBGTQ+ language. The founder and director, Shannon Pegg, said, "I wanted to start this group to give a safe space to the LGBTQIA+ and allied community after the comments at the River Valley graduation speech. This has been needed for a long time."
West Ohio Food Bank to hold special hours
LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank will have special hours this week. WOFB is normally open Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This Thursday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and on Friday the food bank will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to host the United Way Day of Caring. Volunteers from Mercy Health-St. Rita’s will assist the food bank with several projects.
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Downtown Lima, Inc. and ArtSpace/Lima will hold a free Art Walk event in downtown Lima. Participating locations include: Alter Ego Comics, ArtSpace/Lima, Beauty by Jill Salon & Spa, Citizen’s National Bank, Crankers Cycling, Hofeller, Hiatt & Clark, Joey’s Italian Subs, Metro Center Upscale Lofts, Old City Prime, Ohio Theatre, Our Town Roast, Purple Feet Wine Boutique, Rhodes State College, The 318, The Meeting Place, The Met, Veteran’s Memorial Civic & Convention Center, Vibe Coffeehouse and Wingate by Wyndham.
newsforce247.com
NewsForce to Kick of Popcorn Festival with LIVE Broadcast
Marion, Ohio - Tri-Rivers Career Center and Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity are proud to present the Poppin' Parade on NewsForce LIVE. The annual broadcast is set to air on Thursday September 8th at 5:30 PM. To watch the festivities, head over to the NewsForce 24/7 Facebook Page.
Galion Inquirer
Whistle Stop remains a community favorite
GALION- Galion residents have come to know Whistle Stop Café for their home-cooked food and reasonable prices. A vacant building recently as a decade ago, it’s now been owned for nearly eight years by Charlotte Larson. Larson was born in Kentucky, but raised locally, graduating from Galion High...
Sidney Daily News
A Special Wish finally granted in Sidney
SIDNEY — On Thursday afternoon A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio granted Alex, 9, of Sidney his very own treehouse. Alex was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was 3 years old, finished his treatment in December 2020 and is in remission. Alex qualified for a wish from A Special Wish Foundation of Southwest Ohio in the spring of 2021.
dayton.com
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
A tidal wave-sized blend of food, live entertainment and activities will come ashore to Champaign County for the next three consecutive Saturdays. The 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and 24 at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, 2624 N. U.S. 68, a mile north of Urbana, highlighting seafood and other foods and tons of activities for all ages with a slew of bands all in one area.
Sidney Daily News
A Labor Day tradition
Sidney Kiwanis Club member John Coffield hands several barbeque chicken dinners to a drive through customer at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day. Sidney Kiwanis Club members assemble the barbeque chicken dinners to be picked up at the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Labor Day.
unioncountydailydigital.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed In Union County
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting deer,...
wktn.com
Buchenroth is 2022 Hardin County Fair Honoree
The Hardin County Agricultural Society 2022 Fair Honoree is Kelly “Buck” Buchenroth. He is being recognized for his many years of dedicated service to the Hardin County Fair. Buchenroth spent seven years on the fair board after now retired director Jim Bidwell involved him. The list of accomplishments...
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you happen to live in Ohio and you like to go out with your family members or friends from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews so make sure to visit them next time you want to enjoy some good food.
wktn.com
Obituary for Alice (Parker) Downey
Alice (Parker) Downey, 86 of Kenton, went to her heavenly home September 7, 2022 at home surrounded by loved ones. Alice was born in Kenton to the late Lester & Millie (Boyd) Parker on July 10, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Kenton High School. She and her husband, M. Louis Downey, recently celebrated their 68th anniversary having married on August 29, 1954.
bgindependentmedia.org
Not In Our Town hears concerns about Confederate flags at Wood County Fair
As Chris Douglas walked around the Wood County Fair last month, he was dismayed to see Confederate flags being sold by a vendor. “It’s something I’ve kind of gotten used to,” as a Black man living in Northwest Ohio, he said. But Douglas, of Bowling Green, wasn’t...
Lima, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Defiance Senior High School football team will have a game with Shawnee High School - Lima on September 06, 2022, 14:30:00. Defiance Senior High SchoolShawnee High School - Lima.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
Sidney Daily News
Where has the time gone?
Time sure does fly! Today as I write this column my first grandchild turned 6 months old already! I can’t believe it. He is growing so fast and he is developing his own personality and has no problem letting everyone know when he is not happy. My husband and I babysat a couple of weeks ago so that our son and daughter-in-law could go to his tenth high school reunion. Already? It seems like just yesterday that our boys were still riding bikes with training wheels. Where has the time gone?
