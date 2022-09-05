Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
Finishing Eliza’s Run: Rochester runners to finish Memphis teacher’s last run
Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher, was killed after being forced into an SUV during an early morning jog last week.
rapradar.com
EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’
T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
RPD: 2 suspects at large after gunpoint robbery of Monroe Ave. corner store
According to officials, responding officers arrived at a store in the 800 block of Monroe Avenue at 6:40 p.m. for the report of a burglary in progress.
Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold
The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
WHEC TV-10
RPD searching for purse snatcher
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
visitrochester.com
Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY
Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
13 WHAM
Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5
Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
Shattered glass injures Rochester boy after gunfire hits occupied home
According to police, officers responded to the area of Emerson and Santee Street just after midnight for the report of shots fired into a house.
WHY ROC: Unique brewery opening near Neighborhood of Play in Downtown Rochester
It's a craft brewery and taproom concept that will be filled with locally-grown ingredients and unique products.
13 WHAM
Large police presence in downtown Rochester just for training
Rochester, N.Y. — Don't worry if you see a lot of first responders in the city Thursday night. Local agencies are holding a training event around 5 p.m. near South Clinton Avenue and Court Street. The area will be blocked off for several hours.
iheart.com
RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant
Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
westsidenewsny.com
West Herr for Collision Center Grand Reopening
Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined business member West Herr Automotive Group in celebrating their grand reopening celebration. Guests were able to experience the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility and enjoy a catered breakfast. Attending the event (not all pictured) were the President and CEO of West Herr New York Scott...
Man steals purse from 82-year-old, RPD requests help
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, 311, or email RPDTipline@cityofrochester.gov.
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to New York State, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
13 WHAM
Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
Spirits or Science? Cars Are Pulled Up Hill on Spooky New York Road
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
Tractor trailer rollover on I-190 North
According to NITTEC, a tractor trailer is rolled over on the I-190 North ramp toward Ogden Street in Cheektowaga.
WHEC TV-10
Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
iheart.com
Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested
Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
