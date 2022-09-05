ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

EP: 38 Spesh ‘7 Shots’

T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.
The Rochester Beacon

Troubled Reserve in Brighton is sold

The Reserve in Brighton has a new owner. Public records detail Reserve Interests LLC’s recent $7.2 million purchase from Anthony J. Costello & Son (Joseph) Development LLC of the exclusive but long-troubled Brighton development. Based in Henrietta, Reserve Interests is headed by FSI General Contractors president Frank Imburgia Jr.,...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD searching for purse snatcher

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police are asking for help in tracking down a purse snatcher. Officers say the man pictured forcibly stole a purse from an 82-year-old church volunteer. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Joy Community Church on North Goodman Street on Sept. 1. Anyone...
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Downtown Definitely Market Place to debut at Parcel 5

Downtown Definitely Market Place will debut at Parcel 5 on Friday, September 9 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. The event will feature 40 local retailers of apparel, jewelry, home decor, confections, and more offering a wide range of goods to delight shoppers in downtown Rochester. Attendees over age 21 can experience complimentary...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

RPD Seeks to Identify Assailant

Rochester police are seeking to identify a man who assaulted a 17-year-old female employee at the McDonald's on East Main Street and Culver Road on Tuesday. The suspect beat and dragged the employee and threatened to come back with a gun. Anyone who knows the person's identity is asked to contact police.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

West Herr for Collision Center Grand Reopening

Greece Regional Chamber of Commerce joined business member West Herr Automotive Group in celebrating their grand reopening celebration. Guests were able to experience the newly renovated state-of-the-art facility and enjoy a catered breakfast. Attending the event (not all pictured) were the President and CEO of West Herr New York Scott...
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Man arrested for assault captured on video in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — An arrest was made in an assault caught on camera last month in the city of Rochester. Rochester Police say Ethan Carrion, 19, attacked another man on Monroe Avenue on Aug. 5. Police say the video, along with other key information from the community, helped in...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Smash and grab at liquor store on East Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police say that on Monday morning a pickup truck backed through the front window of Euphoria Liquor on East Main Street. Suspects stole items from the store and fled in the truck. The store posted photos of the truck on its social media pages. Police...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Already Booked For a Shooting in August Re-Arrested

Police and U.S. Marshalls have re-arrested a Rochester man who was already booked for a shooting in August. Thirty-four-year-old Travis Collier was arrested August 18 on assault and weapon charges for a shooting August 11 on Child Street that wounded two women. And he was arrested again over the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY

