T.C.F. Music Group’s 38 Spesh is still ringing off on the seventh installment of his Shots series. On this time around, 7 Shots finds the Rochester, NY rapper and producer reuniting with Ransom for the “Last Grasp” and connecting with Che Noir and Freeway for their “Painful” collaboration. Other contributors include Eto who appears on “Flour City 3” and production by Heatmakerz, StreetRunner, LT Beats, Maki, and more.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO