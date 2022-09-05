Read full article on original website
SFGate
California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern...
SFGate
1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona
One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
Republicans mock California over power grid woes amid heat wave
Some predict a future in which Californians will be asked to ration electricity every time demand is higher than normal.
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
SFGate
When fire is too fast to escape: Wildfire death toll rises statewide
HEMET, Calif. — The sound of exploding propane tanks filled Avery Canyon on Monday afternoon as flames from the Fairview fire gnawed at a grassy ridge near Jeremy Fields’ ranch home. A sheriff’s deputy called out with a loudspeaker, urging Fields and his family to evacuate. He and...
Tahoe City shatters temperature record amid ‘historic heat wave’
As Tahoe City scorches, the entire state continues to endure "an extraordinary heat event."
SFGate
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
California grid operator says no rolling blackouts
California's Independent System Operator, had said that demand on the grid had reached 52,061 megawatts, the highest level ever.
Here's when the SF Bay Area is forecast to cool off
After several days of punishing heat, California's San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see some relief on Wednesday, especially at the coast.
TravelSkills 09-07-22 As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat. Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.
SFGate
3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
SFGate
Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
