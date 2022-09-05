ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SFGate

California faces wildfires, heat and likely rain, flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Forces were beginning to collide in California on Thursday as wildfires threatened communities, an epic heat wave stressed the electrical grid and as moisture from a hurricane was expected to bring thunderstorms and floods along with cooling. Firefighters struggled to control major wildfires in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

1 Hiker Dead and 5 Others Rescued After Facing Extreme Heat in Arizona

One hiker died and five others were rescued after suffering from extreme heat in Arizona on Monday, when temperatures were well above 100 degrees, officials said. The group had “run out of water and had gotten lost” while hiking on the Spur Cross Trail, about 35 miles north of Phoenix, according to fire and police officials.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state's voters to ultimately decide the law's fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum request with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

TravelSkills 09-07-22 As water levels drop in Calif.’s Lake Isabella, a Wild West ghost town re-emerges

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns — and it’s all visible from the shore, or accessible by boat.   Welcome to the re-emergence of Whiskey Flat: one of the wildest, most storied, tragedy-laden places to ever come out of the Old West and the Gold Rush era.  
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
SFGate

3rd fire near Weed in Northern California forcing new evacuations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A third fire erupted near the Northern California city of Weed Monday, forcing authorities to order evacuations near the Weed Golf Club. Cal Fire officials said a 2-acre blaze called the Edgewood fire was burning near Edgewood Road near the golf course and ordered residents of zones SIS-5212-A and SIS-5212-B to evacuate.
WEED, CA
SFGate

Manhunt for Bay Area sheriff's deputy suspected in double slaying

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
DUBLIN, CA

