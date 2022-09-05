ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Liz Truss's Wiki page got completely hijacked immediately after becoming Tory leader

By Harry Fletcher
 3 days ago

Liz Truss has won the race to become the new Prime Minister of the UK after beating Rishi Sunak – and people have already been having fun at her expense.

The incoming Prime Minister’s Wikipedia page was hijacked within moments of her becoming Tory leader.

When the news was announced, the picture used on Truss’s Wiki page changed instantly with pictures of everyone from Jimmy Savile to Mo from EastEnders used for her new headshot.

Lauren Harries and Kim Woodbury also made unexpected experiences on the page as people had their fun online on Monday afternoon.

Not finished there, people also changed the politician's name to "Sussy Trussy" as the edits came in thick and fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtfPo_0hinf7g800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxd9Y_0hinf7g800

It’s hardly the start Truss would have had in mind, but there’s no denying the fact that she is set to become the next PM.

Truss pledged to “deliver” in Downing Street following the announcement earlier today.

She promised that she would “deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply’” as well as on the challenges facing the NHS.

Truss also hinted at ruling out an early general election, saying she would deliver “a great victory” for her party in 2024.

In her speech she thanked Tory voters “for putting your faith in me to lead our great Conservative Party, the greatest political party on earth.

“I know that our beliefs resonate with the British people: our beliefs in freedom, in the ability to control your own life, in low taxes, in personal responsibility.

“I know that’s why people voted for us in such numbers in 2019 and as your party leader I intend to deliver what we promised those voters right across our great country.”

