Hypaswap (HYPA) and Compound (COMP): Best DeFi Lending Protocols In The Crypto Space
Blockchain technology and digital assets have helped to revolutionize the financial industry. Since the development of Bitcoin (BTC), the first blockchain, the application of blockchain technology has increased. Several cryptocurrency blockchains have been developed to improve existing blockchains. This article will look at three crypto projects working hard to succeed...
Binance.US announces Ethereum Staking With 6% APY
Binance.US takes immense pride and satisfaction in announcing that Ethereum is now at the user’s disposal for staking on the platform, and also because of their generous gesture by making the offer of a starting percentage yield (APY) rate of 6%. All of this is happening before The Merge. For the uninitiated, Binance.US is America’s most trusted and popular platform for users to buy, sell, trade, stake, and convert their digital assets.
The Bitcoin “Triple Bubble” Crash to Destroy Millions
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki has spoken of a financial disaster and predicted that the economy would experience a “triple bubble” implosion. Kiyosaki warned his 2.7 million YouTube subscribers that the stock, bond, and real estate markets would all drop at once, dubbed a “triple bubble” disaster. According to the analyst, the crash in 2022 will be more severe than the one that occurred during the financial crisis of 2008, and “millions will be wiped out” in a flash.
Ethereum Moves Closer to 100 EMA; ETH’s Positive Momentum Awaits!
Ethereum’s successive plans to dominate the cryptocurrency world are on track with its progressive idea behind the rumored merger. While ETH is performing strongly on fundamental grounds, the impact isn’t seen by holders of this token, who consider it a token of merely a storage value. As of...
Binance.US Accepts $REEF Deposits and Withdrawals!
Reef has published a blog post to announce that $REEF has got listed on the American arm of Binance, allowing users in the United States of America to now deposit and withdraw the token from the platform. Binance.US is the American arm of Binance that came into existence in 2019....
Litecoin Still Stuck in Rut; Can LTC Revive This Correction?
Litecoin has not only failed to create a breakout but also moved further toward the abyss. Litecoin is popular not just for its payments ecosystem but as the second pure cryptocurrency to exist in its original state after BTC. This is a huge revelation that a cryptocurrency can survive the onslaught of development and improvement if there is enough stamina in its offered service.
Here’s Why You Should Buy Decentraland, Aave, and PriveSecure To Survive Crypto Winter 2022
No doubt, 2022 has been a torrid year in the crypto space. The harsh market conditions have drained the investment portfolios of many traders. However, it’s possible to survive this terrible period by purchasing correctly. But what crypto coins would make a good buy right now? Keep reading to find out more. This piece will top crypto tokens to buy to survive the crypto winter – Decentraland (MANA), Aave (AAVE), and PriveSecure (PRSC).
Crypto Mining Isn’t Dead – It’s Evolving
Is crypto mining good for the planet and our lives on it, and do politicians actually like Bitcoin mining, or do they hate it? These questions have been on the minds of many crypto miners as of late. You’re undoubtedly aware that the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bit of...
Bitcoin (BTC) Below $20K; What’s Happening With the Crypto King?
Market leader Bitcoin moves in a negative trend while other cryptocurrencies are at least attempting to consolidate. Despite the huge active circulation, there have been no supply constraints to increase BTC value. Last time, the experts suggested a buying rally as BTC would move towards 100% circulation of tokens. On the contrary, there seems to be a decline in the demand for BTC.
GryffinDAO Looks To Unite DeFi And NFT Platforms Like Decentraland (MANA)
DeFi and NFTs are landscapes that have almost existed as separate entities. Both existing on predominant blockchain networks illustrate that they are more connected than we understand. And GryffinDAO (GDAO) is a new project on track to unite DeFi and NFTs under an ecosystem. NFTs blew up in 2021, and...
Kittynomica Overtakes Shiba Inu and Near Protocol in Popularity As It Seeks to Catalyze the DeFi ecosystem, One Innovation At A Time
DeFi is the latest buzzword in the world financial services ecosystem and catalyzes how investors approach personal finance. Based on blockchain technology, the key USP of DeFi protocols is the way they eliminate third-party institutions’ roles like brokerage firms or central banks. What follows is an investment mechanism where the investor has greater control over the wealth generation and returns process.
GreenPower Network Partners with Global Smart Energy Source Provider to Develop NFT + Energy Tracking System for EnergyFi
With an official public launch planned for later this year, GreenPower Network shows how GPN members can utilize the use-to-earn metaverse as a vehicle for daily rewards. The newest X-to-Earn app release encompasses the competitive, gamified, social, and sustainability-focused aspects that GreenPower Network will include to help players sustainably use Energy. The GreenPower Network EnergyFi platform is one of the few recent additions to use-motivated Web3 apps, which have recently developed Web3.0.
