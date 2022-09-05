ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woman King Cash Giveaway

By Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 6 days ago

Who is The Woman King in your life?

Give this person a chance to win $500, courtesy of Sony Pictures ! This could be you or someone you know who exhibits strength and impact to their community.

Simply fill out the short entry form below.

At the conclusion of the contest, one (1) winner will be selected from all the entries on or around September 20, 2022. Winner selection by a panel of Reach Media judges.

ABOUT THE MOVIE

Inspired by true events, the film stars Viola Davis as an African general in the epic story of the first-ever army of women warriors in a fight to save their kingdom. Her character, Nanisca, is a powerful figure both as military leader and trusted confidante of King Ghezo

Also starring in the film are Thuso Mbedu ( The Underground Railroad ) as ambitious recruit Nawi, Lashana Lynch ( No Time To Die ), Sheila Atim ( The Underground Railroad ), Hero Fiennes Tiffin ( After trilogy) and John Boyega (Star Wars ). The film also features  Jayme Lawson ( The Batman ), Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), Jordan Bolger ( Peaky Blinders ) and Jimmy Odukoya.

The impressive cast includes some of Africa’s most famous names including Masali Baduza, who was named “one to watch” by the Royal Television Society for her lead role in the BBC’s Noughts & Crosses , four-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, who was listed by Forbes Magazine as one of the Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa, Jimmy Odukoya, who is one of Nigeria’s most famous actors, and Thando Dlomo, who has appeared in over thirty theatre productions in Johannesburg and is a graduate of the inaugural class of Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG).

The film is made by an incredible powerhouse team of creative women including director Gina Prince-Bythewood, writer Dana Stevens, and producers Cathy Schulman through her Welle Entertainment, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions, and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions.

THE WOMAN KING was filmed on location in South Africa with a predominantly South African crew.

Inspired by true events, this is a cinematic, large-scale and epic film that is also highly entertaining and is made to be seen on the big screen.

The actors went through rigorous training and preparation for the big, epic battle scenes.

Key theme of the film is female empowerment and leadership.

The term “Woman King” – or Kpojito (pronounced k poh DJEE toh) – is a reference to the King’s female reigning mate. The position was one of the most esteemed ranks in the Kingdom of Dahomey, which enjoyed gender parity across all of the most important positions—from military generals to financial advisors and religious leaders a unique social structure for the time.

As is the case with many features, THE WOMAN KING has been in the works for many years. Producers Cathy Schulman, Maria Bello, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon began contemplating a story about the Agojie in 2016, after Maria heard about these extraordinary female warriors while on a trip to Benin. Cathy and Maria approached Viola about starring in the project, and the group spent a few years sorting out how to develop this story into a cinematic venture. Cathy was instrumental in enlisting TriStar to enable this effort, and Dana Stevens was hired to write the beautiful screenplay that captured the essence of this powerful story. Gina came on board in 2019, bringing artistic vision and leadership to the film, and Cathy managed the on-set production of this groundbreaking enterprise in South Africa. Just like the Agojie sisterhood, this process has epitomized the power of diverse women coming together to fight for something they believed in.

