Man shot and killed at Northland Dairy Queen, suspect arrested

Another man has died in Columbus after a shooting in the Northland neighborhood over Labor Day weekend.

Columbus police found Adrian Marcus Carr lying in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen suffering from a gunshot wound on Sunday afternoon.

According to police dispatchers, the shooting was reported around 3:51 p.m. and the 33-year-old died shortly before 4 p.m.

A pair of Columbus patrol officers arrested an unnamed suspect at the Dairy Queen on the 1900 block of Tamarack Circle South. The police division will be coordinating with the Franklin County Prosecutor's office for further action.

Carr's death, which remains under investigation, marked the 91st homicide recorded in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

Céilí Doyle is a Report for America corps member and covers rural issues in Ohio for The Dispatch. Your donation to match our RFA grant helps keep her writing stories like this one. Please consider making a tax-deductible gift at https://bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

You can reach her via email at cdoyle@dispatch.com or follow her on Twitter at @cadoyle_18