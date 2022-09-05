Police hunting for gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday and more

(Irving, TX) -- Police are still looking for the gunman who opened fire at the Irving Mall Sunday. Shoppers scattered in panic around 4 p.m. when gunfire echoed through the mall. Irving police say hundreds of people were evacuated. Investigators say there was a quarrel between two people near the Food Court. One of them pulled a gun and opened fire. It did not appear anyone was hit but the glass door near the food court was shattered. The mall did not re-open last night.

(Dallas, TX) -- A killer remains on the run in Dallas where a man was gunned down over the weekend at an apartment complex on Cockrell Hill Road in the Dallas Redbird neighborhood. Saturday, police found a man named Juan Romero badly wounded at a complex called "6500 South." He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Detectives learned three men were fighting in the parking lot where the shots were fired. Romero was found inside a unit -- but it's not clear if he was struck in the parking lot and stumbled inside or was, perhaps, already inside when he was hit by a stray bullet.

Photo credit Tarrant County Jail Inmate Page

(Arlington, TX) -- Arlington police have locked up a murder suspect they've been looking for more than a week. Darius Brown was on the run since August 26th when a man named Donald Hunt was killed inside a unit at the Felix Apartment Homes on Pioneer Parkway near Highway 360. Detectives believe Hunt was in a relationship with a relative of Brown and was shot during a confrontation over that.

(Fort Worth, TX) -- Four injured Fort Worth firefighters are now out of the hospital after being hurt when their fire truck rolled over Saturday. The crew was on its way to a house fire when the rig rolled and ended up on its side on Northwest 28th on the north side. The four crew members were all taken to the hospital to get checked out but commanders confirm all the injuries were minor. Investigators have not said what caused the truck to roll.

(Dallas, TX) -- A woman is dead and two men are on the run after a hit-and-run in Dallas over the weekend. The victim was on bicycle when she was run down Saturday morning while crossing Great Trinity Forest Way near Hillburn. The Chevy Silverado that killed her did not stop. The driver and passenger bailed out and got away, leaving the pick-up. Police have not said if it was stolen.

